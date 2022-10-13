India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market will generate new growth opportunities 2022-2028 | Teva Pharmaceutical

India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in a medication is the component that causes the desired effects.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients are mostly manufactured at big manufacturing factories and its manufacturing process involves a series of operations such as multi-step chemical synthesis, fermentation, purification, crystallization, drying, milling, packing, labeling, and testing. They may also be examined by foreign government agencies, and third-party corporations may conduct audits at API facilities.

The India active pharmaceutical ingredients market was\ estimated to be valued at US$ 19,993.2 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Key Players: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Solara, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Divi’s Laboratories Ltd., Aarti Drugs Ltd., Hikal Ltd., Neuland Labs, Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Proventus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Chiral Drugs Pvt Ltd, USV Private Limited, and ASolution Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Product Type:

Low Potent APIs

High Potent APIs

India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Molecular Type:

Acetaminophen

Naproxen

Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide

Gabapentin

Ciprofloxacin

Ofloxacin

Mirtazapine

Sotalol

Levetiracetam

Salmeterol

Salbutamol

Fexuprazan

Diclofenac

Azithromycin

Afatinib dimaleate

Apixaban

Bendamustine

Bosentan Monohydrate

Atorvastin Calcium

Ibuprofen

Praziquantel

Oseltamivir - Process A

Lanthanum Carbonate Octa

Sevelamer Carbonate

Succinyl Choline Chloride

Others

India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Formulation:

Oral

Topical

Injectables

Drops

India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Application:

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiovascular

CNS

Analgesics

Dermatology

Respiratory

Ophthalmic

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝:

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market during the forecast period?

2. How is the growing demand impacting the growth of India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market shares?

3. What is the growing demand of the India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market?

