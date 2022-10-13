Graphene Sheet Market is projected to reach $1719.0 million by 2030 Globally, at a CAGR of 27%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphene Sheet Market size is expected to grow from USD 254.0 million in 2022 to USD 1719.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The graphene sheet industry is growing due to the increase demand for high performance materials with properties such as high tensile strength, high elasticity, efficient conductivity, among others.

Global Graphene Group (US)

NanoXplore Inc. (Canada)

Directa Plus S.P.A. (Italy)

Graphenea SA (Spain)

Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L. (Spain)

Changzhou Sixth Element Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Graphene Sheet Market:



Driver: Increasing R&D activities

Restraints: Difficulty in bulk production of graphene sheet

Opportunities: Increasing demand for graphene sheet from energy storage applications in China

Challenges: High production cost

Key Findings of the Study:

Multilayer graphene sheet comprises a major share of the graphene sheet market in terms of value and volume.

The composites accounted for the largest market share in the global graphene sheet market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume.

The automotive & transportation end-use industry accounted for the largest market share in the global graphene sheet market during the forecast period.

APAC dominated the graphene sheet market, both in terms of value and volume. And expected to maintain its market position during the forecast period.



Multilayer graphene sheet comprises a major share of the graphene sheet market in terms of value and volume.



The multilayer graphene sheet has superior attributes, such as elasticity, flexibility, lightweight, and electrical conductivity. Owing to its properties, graphene sheet is used in different end-use industry segments, such as E&E components, composites, energy harvesting & storage, and medical applications.



The composites accounted for the largest market share in the global graphene sheet market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume.



Graphene sheet enhances the conductivity and strength of composite materials while maintaining their flexibility. Graphene based composites are used in various end-use industry such as automotive, aerospace, medical implants, sports equipment, and engineering materials, among others. Graphene sheet-based composites reduce the weight of aircraft and enable fuel saving. The effect of graphene sheet-based composites is expected to reverberate, improving efficiency and growing application possibilities across industries.

The automotive & transportation end-use industry accounted for the largest market share in the global graphene sheet market during the forecast period.



The automotive & transportation segment accounts for the largest share in terms of value and volume of the overall graphene sheet market. Automotive vehicles are undergoing a process of electrification and digitalization. In this evolutionary stage, graphene sheets are playing an important role in automotive manufacturing and designing. Graphene sheets are used in making body panels. It increases the structural properties of composites to make body parts stronger and lighter, also can help in increasing the mechanical as well as the thermal performance of vehicles. As the automotive industry is moving towards e-mobility and looking to reduce vehicle weight and increase the performance of batteries, graphene sheet plays an important role in achieving these goals.



APAC dominated the graphene sheet market, both in terms of value and volume. And expected to maintain its market position during the forecast period.



APAC is the largest market for graphene sheet. The major international players are exploring opportunities in the region owing to cheap labor, raw materials, major research institutes/universities collaboration for graphene sheet R&D activities and high demand from various manufacturing industries, such as automotive & transportation, electronics and consumer goods, healthcare, among others.

The key players in the market include NanoXplore Inc. (Canada), 2D Carbon (Changzhou) Tech Inc., Ltd. (China), The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), among many others. These companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the graphene sheet market.



