Global Power Cables Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global power cables market reached a value of US$ 156.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 224.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.19% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Power cables, also known as power cords, are electrical cables comprising one or more conductors held together with an overall sheath. They are commonly used in power transmission and distribution to electronic devices, such as computers, printers, monitors, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

They can withstand high working voltage, transmit large currents, adapt to different environments, and provide the right amount of insulation and current conductivity. As they are widely utilized in tunnels, indoors, cable ditches, pipelines, and flammable and severely corroded areas, the demand for power cables are escalating across the globe.

Power Cables Market Trends:

The surging consumption of electricity around the world and the rising focus on upgrading the existing grid infrastructure are the major factors positively influencing the demand for power cables. In addition, expanding construction in the residential, commercial, and industrial spaces is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growing upgradation and remodeling activities in airports, shopping malls, offices, and stores are catalyzing the demand for durable power cables.

Furthermore, the rising sales of vehicles on account of rapid urbanization and improving income levels of individuals are driving the use of power cables to help with the functioning of different devices in the automotive industry. Apart from this, the increasing need for advanced power cables to improve the condition and enhance the productivity and safety of mining equipment is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, power cables are widely employed in the chemical industry as they offer high mechanical resilience and good resistance to chemical agents and oil.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Prysmian S.p.A, Belden Inc., Encore Wire Corporation, Finolex Cables Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., HENGTONG GROUP CO., LTD., KEI Industries Limited, LS Cable & System Ltd., Leoni AG, Nexans, NKT A/S, Southwire Company, LLC., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., TPC Wire & Cable Corp., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global power cables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global power cables market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global power cables market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Power Cables Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Installation

6.1 Overhead

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Underground

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Submarine Cables

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Voltage

7.1 High

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Low

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

8.1 Power

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Chemical

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Manufacturing

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Metals & Mining

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Infrastructure

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Transportation

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Material

9.1 Copper

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Aluminum

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Prysmian S.p.A

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Belden Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Encore Wire Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.4 Finolex Cables Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 Fujikura Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 HENGTONG GROUP CO., LTD.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 KEI Industries Limited

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 LS Cable & System Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Leoni AG

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Nexans

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 NKT A/S

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Southwire Company, LLC.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14.3 Financials

15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.15 TPC Wire & Cable Corp.

15.3.15.1 Company Overview

15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

