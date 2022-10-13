Submit Release
Drivers Can Now Get a 2023 Volkswagen Arteon in Woodbridge, Virginia

Prospective buyers can buy a new 2023 Volkswagen Arteon at Karen Radley Volkswagen in Woodbridge, Virginia.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (PRWEB) October 13, 2022

Customers in Woodbridge, Virginia, can now get their hands on a new 2023 Volkswagen Arteon at Karen Radley Volkswagen. Several trim levels of this model are currently available in the dealership's inventory.

Buyers may be interested in a 2023 Volkswagen Arteon 2.0T SE R-Line that has a 2.0-liter TSI DOHC engine and a seven-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, this model has a fuel economy rating of 25 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on highways. The sedan also has eight speakers, adaptive suspension, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, a navigation system and much more. With the dealer discount, this model is priced at $40,786. Furthermore, if customers qualify for a military program or the college grad program, they can get additional discounts. Apart from this trim level, the dealership also has a 2023 Volkswagen Arteon 2.0T SEL R-Line.

Buyers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership by filling out an online application form. The dealership's finance team works with various banks and lending organizations to tailor a loan package that best suits the buyers' financial situation.

All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.karenradleyvw.com/ or call 877-461-1230 for more information. They also have the option of visiting the dealership in person and having a chat with the dealership's sales team.

