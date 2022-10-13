Appointment of Fabienne Voisin as President and CEO of the Orchestre Métropolitain

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The board of directors of the Orchestre Métropolitain (OM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Fabienne Voisin as the organization's new president and CEO. As such, she succeeds Jean R. Dupré, who has held the position for the last 10 years. Ms. Voisin will assume her new duties on December 1, 2022. With an educational background in music and business administration as well as solid experience in cultural management and extensive knowledge of the symphonic repertoire, Ms. Voisin has had an impressive career path. For 11 years, she was head of the Orchestre national d'Île-de-France (ONDIF), one of the 20 orchestras worldwide the most invested in educational and cultural outreach.

THE OM AND THE ONDIF: TWO ORCHESTRAS, THE SAME MISSION

In their missions and values, the OM and the ONDIF have many points in common. Both orchestras have devoted themselves to putting the symphonic repertoire within the reach of everyone and travelling to meet audiences on their home turf. Devoted to symphonic music and guided by the desire to make it accessible to as many people as possible, Ms. Voisin has, over the course of the last decade, made it her primary mission to expand dissemination of and access to this art over a wide area, while also remaining focused on audience diversity. She has also run many projects in artistic education and to democratize the symphonic repertoire, also a central thrust of the OM's mission.

A RICH MUSICAL BACKGROUND

After studying music at the Conservatoire de Lyon and the Conservatoire Boulogne-Billancourt, Fabienne Voisin embarked on a management studies program to master all aspects of concert organization. She then joined a production company that organizes two festivals and more than 200 concerts a year, before joining the ONDIF to produce and promote its concerts. In 2011, after five years in west Africa, where she focused on musical projects involving nearly 3,000 children, she returned to the ONDIF as its CEO. As she sees it, "music is a witness to history and the universal expression of all life's emotions. We have a duty to place that within everyone's reach and create conditions conducive to this sharing." Her imminent new take on the OM has already stamped the next chapter of its future and the sharing of many values.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Fabienne Voisin as the OM's new President and CEO. Knowing her commitment, leadership qualities and exceptional career path, I am convinced she will succeed in taking the helm so consummately held by Jean R. Dupré for the last 10 years. An outstanding manager, Jean has made a significant contribution to the growth and success of the OM, which now enjoys an enviable place in the cultural ecosystem at home and abroad. Jean was able to turn around and maintain the Orchestre's financial health while also giving the ensemble a high profile and ensuring its talented musicians receive proper recognition. Fabienne Voisin is thus taking the reins of a flourishing and ambitious institution. I am delighted she has agreed to join the big OM family and am certain our work together will be productive and long-lasting."

– Érik J. Ryan, Chair of the Board of Directors, Orchestre Métropolitain

"I am delighted to welcome Fabienne Voisin, a truly exceptional woman, to the team to take up the remarkable work of Jean R. Dupré. Fabienne shares my values and those of the OM regarding the Orchestre's mission. She will bring an international perspective to that mission and to achieving our ambitious goals."

– Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the OM

"After 11 tremendous years as rich as they were busy at the head of the Orchestre national d'Île-de-France, I am honoured and excited to embark on the OM adventure alongside Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the musicians and the rest of the team. The Orchestre's close relationship with the Montrealers, its desire to reach out to and embrace the widest possible audience, to share with it the full richness of the repertoire and, through its programming, to imagine a more just and harmonious world: these are all values that matter deeply to me – generous and engaged acts that advance the Orchestre's ambition and awareness of its place in society. I look forward to helping write its future."

– Fabienne Voisin

This appointment is contingent upon receiving the necessary approvals from the appropriate authorities.

THE ORCHESTRE MÉTROPOLITAIN

A major cultural ambassador of Quebec, the Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal has taken up the challenge, since its founding in 1981, of forging a unique bond with its community. Recognized for its boldness, authenticity and community involvement, the OM has been evolving for more than 20 years alongside Yannick Nézet-Séguin, whose contract as Artistic Director and Chief Conductor was renewed for life in 2019. Recipient of many national awards and having produced some twenty recordings on the Canadian label ATMA Classique, the OM presents more than 50 concerts each year, at the Maison symphonique de Montréal and throughout the city, in addition to offer free concerts in Montreal parks during the summer season. The OM has completed two international tours, in Europe and the United States, and works closely with several prestigious companies, including the Opéra de Montréal.

