Dental Imaging Systems Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology Fuels Growth

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Imaging Systems: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dentistry has seen several staggering and monumental advances during the past few decades because of emerging technology and constant evolution in the field. With these advances, more precise and specialized diagnostic tools, especially for imaging, have become indispensable.

Dental imaging is the process of creating high quality images for the diagnosis and treatment of dental diseases. According to the United States (U.S.) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around half of the adult population in the U.S. has periodontitis, and 1 in 4 children suffer from dental caries; radiographic evaluation plays a critical role as an adjunct to a comprehensive oral examination for the diagnosis and treatment of these and other conditions.

From simple intraoral periapical X-rays and panoramic radiographs to advanced imaging techniques like computed tomography, cone beam computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, and the recent innovations in intraoral scanners, imaging in dentistry has scaled paramount heights. Three-dimensional imaging has made examination of complicated craniofacial structures simpler and diagnosis of complex lesions more accurate.

The fast growth rate of the Cone Beam Computed Tomography Systems (CBCT) segment is attributed to the rapid emergence of digital technology that has penetrated in all the segments of dental imaging, along with a shift from conventional 2D imaging to 3D imaging, owing to the immeasurable advantages in image capture and processing.

Growth in various disease segments is expected in emerging economies, driven by the increasing expenditures of countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the dental imaging systems market, segmented according to the technology involved, method, end-user, and region.

Based on technology, the market is divided into:

Dental X-ray systems.

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) systems.

Intraoral cameras.

Based on method, the market is divided into:

Intraoral Imaging Systems.

Extraoral Imaging Systems.

Based on end user, the market is divided into:

Dental Hospitals and Clinics.

Dental Colleges and Research Establishments.

Other end users (Dental Radiographic Centers, Forensic Laboratories).

Based on region, the market is divided into:

North America.

Europe.

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Oral Diseases and Demand for Dental Health Care

Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology

Growing Demand for Dental Implants and Prosthetics

Rise in the Number of Dental Practitioners Worldwide

Increasing Health Expenditure and Disposable Income

Market Restraints

Inflated Cost of Dental Imaging Systems

Limited Reimbursement for Dental Care

Regulatory Constraints

Concern About Health Hazards from Radiation Exposure

Market Opportunities

Rising Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry

Fast Adoption of 3D Imaging Technology in Dentistry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Method

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Chapter 11 Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

3Shape

Align Technology Inc.

Aceton Group

Apteryx Imaging, Inc. (Planet Dds)

Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd.

Carestream Dental LLC

Cefla S.C.

Dentsply Sirona

Durr Dental Se

Envista Holdings Corp.

Fona S.R.L.

Genoray Co. Ltd.

J. Morita Corp.

Led Medical Diagnostics, Inc.

Midmark Corp.

Owandy Radiology

Planmeca Oy

Prexion

Ray Co. Ltd.

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Vatech Global Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yscm74

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900