Ceramic Fiber Rope Market Size Expected to Reach US$4.7 Billion with CAGR of 10.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Global Ceramic Fiber Rope Industry is Anticipated to Grow Rapidly and Contribute to Ceramic Fiber Rope Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ceramic Fiber Rope Market size is estimated to reach more than US$4.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ceramic Fiber Rope is used as a compression packing for high-temperature duties, which is manufactured through stable fibre material and heat-resistant fibres and woven yarns, together with a low percentage of glass fiber or fiberglass. The Ceramic Fiber Rope types such as braided ropes and twisted ropes have growing utilization in the metalworking sector for kiln packing, furnaces, stainless steel and others, thereby acting as a driving factor in the global Ceramic Fiber Rope industry. In addition, flourished base across major industries such as automotive and aerospace is propelling the growth scope in the Ceramic Fiber Rope Market. The major disruption caused by the covid-19 outbreak impacted the growth of the Ceramic Fiber Rope Market due to disturbance in manufacturing, supply chain disruption, falling demand from major end-use industries and other lockdown restrictions. However, significant recovery is boosting the demand for Ceramic Fiber Rope for a wide range of applicability and utilization in automotive, metal-working and other sectors. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Ceramic Fiber Rope Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for the metallurgy sector, rising foundry, developed manufacturing in automotive and aerospace and fast-paced urbanization, thereby boosting growth in this region.

2. The flourishing metallurgy industry sector across the world is propelling the demand for ceramic fiber rope for major utilization in furnaces, stainless steel making, seals and others, thereby influencing the growth in the Ceramic Fiber Rope Market size.

3. However, the hazards associated with ceramic fiber rope act as a challenging factor in the global ceramic fiber rope industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The braided ropes segment held a significant Ceramic Fiber Rope Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth scope for braided ropes type is high over twisted due to enhanced features such as low thermal conductivity, suitability for high temperature and lightweight.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest Ceramic Fiber Rope Market share in 2021 up to 41.6%. The lucrative growth scope for ceramic fiber rope in this region is influenced by the established base for metallurgical activities, rising demand for metal making such as stainless steel and others, infrastructural development and industrialization.

3. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian metallurgical sector attracted FDI inflows of US$17 billion between April 2000 and March 2022.

4. The metallurgy segment held a significant Ceramic Fiber Rope Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The metallurgy industry is rapidly growing due to growth factors such as a rise in metal-making activities, steel production trends and industrialization.

5. According to the Indian Steel Association (ISA), steel demand in India will grow by 7.2% in 2019-2020 and 2020-21. According to the World Steel Association, the production of crude steel increased by 23.3% in April 2021 and reached 169.5 million tonnes compared to March 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ceramic Fiber Rope industry are -

1. ExxonMobil

2. TotalEnergies

3. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

4. RSC Bio Solutions

5. Renewable Lubricants Inc.

