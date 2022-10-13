Oilfield Biocides & Bio Solvents Market size is estimated to reach US$754.3 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Oilfield Biocides & Bio Solvents Market size is estimated to reach US$754.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oilfield Biocides & Bio Solvents Market size is estimated to reach US$754.3 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Oilfield Biocides are used to kill microorganisms and change and control their growth. Bio Solvents are used in oil-recovery procedures and cleaning equipment. The demand for oilfield biocides & bio solvents is growing for a wide range of applications in onshore and offshore sectors for hydraulic fracturing, production processes, degreasing, pit treatment and others. This acts as a driving factor in the oilfield biocides & bio solvents industry. In addition, the flourishing oil drilling and production activities are propelling the growth scope in the oilfield biocides & bio solvents market.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominates the Oilfield Biocides & Bio Solvents Market, due to growth factors such as the flourished base for both onshore and offshore oil & gas sectors and rising fuel consumption, thereby boosting growth in this region.

2. The flourishing offshore sector across the world is propelling the demand for Oilfield Biocides & Bio Solvents for major utilization in packer fluids, drilling, water treatment, hydraulic fracturing and others, thereby influencing the growth in the Oilfield Biocides & Bio Solvents market size.

3. The demand for renewable and environment-friendly solutions for oil & gas is fuelling the growth scope for the Oilfield Biocides & Bio Solvents market.

4. However, the shift from conventional petroleum-based fuel sources to renewable energy sources acts as a challenging factor in the Oilfield Biocides & Bio Solvents industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The biocides (Oxidizing) segment held a significant share of the Oilfield Biocides & Bio Solvents Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The oxidizing biocides have the ability to kill microorganisms through the electrochemical oxidation process.

2. North America held the largest share of up to 39% in the Oilfield Biocides & Bio Solvents Market in 2021. The growth scope for oilfield biocides & bio solvents in this region is influenced by flourished oil and gas sector, rising exploration and production activities and urbanization.

3. The offshore segment held a significant share of the Oilfield Biocides & Bio Solvents Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The oilfield biocides & bio solvents have major utilization in the offshore sector for drilling, hydraulic fracturing, packer fluids and others for purification of equipment and water treatment.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Oilfield Biocides & Bio Solvents industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. DOW Chemicals

3. Solvay

4. Pilot Chemicals

5. Nalco Companies

