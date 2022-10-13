Genome Editing Market / Genome Engineering Market worth $11.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Genome Editing Market / Genome Engineering Market by Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Antisense), Product & Service, Application (Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Diagnostics), End user (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2026", the global Genome Editing Market is projected to USD 11.7 billion by 2026 from USD 5.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.2 % between 2021 and 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Genome Editing Market / Genome Engineering Market"

147 - Tables

48 - Figures

208 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231037000



Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 11.7 billion by 2026 CAGR 18.2% Historical Data 2019-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product & service, By technology, By application, By Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) | Merck KGaA (Germany)| GenScript (China) Key Market Opportunities Extensive use of genome editing in personalized medicine. Key Market Drivers Rise in government funding and growth in the number of genomics projects.

The Developments in this field have led to significant improvements in the genome editing capabilities that have enabled the modification of gene sequences of interest in a wide variety of cell types and model organisms. Genome engineering, earlier used by large research organizations, such as academic and government research centers, has now become a potentially transformative diagnostic tool, especially for oncology studies. This shift from academics to clinical and diagnostic laboratories is primarily driven by rapid improvements in gene editing technologies.

Based on product & service, the genome editing/genome engineering market is segmented into reagents & consumables, software & systems, and services. The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of 58.8% in 2020, mainly due to the repetitive purchase of reagents and consumables as well as the rising demand for and multiple uses of editing and sequencing.

Based on technology, the genome editing market is segmented into CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, antisense, and other technologies. The CRISPR segment accounted for the largest share of 63.1% of the genome engineering market in 2020. The ease of use associated with CRISPR technology gives it a significant advantage over ZFN and TALEN, especially in generating a large set of vectors to target numerous sites or even genome-wide libraries. Another potential advantage of CRISPR is its ability to use multiple guide RNA parallelly to target multiple sites simultaneously in the same cell. This makes it easier to mutate multiple genes at once or engineer precise deletions in a genomic region and has attributed to the growth of this technology.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231037000



Based on application, the genome editing/genome engineering market is segmented into cell line engineering, genetic engineering, diagnostic applications, drug discovery & development, and other applications. The cell line engineering segment accounted for the largest share of 32.0% of the market in 2020. The availability of funds for the purchase of new stem cell lines, the development of advanced genomic methods for stem cell analysis, and the rising number of approvals for the clinical trials of stem cell therapies are some of the factors expected to further support the growth of the market segment.

Based on end user, the genome Editing/ genome Engineering market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and academic & government research institutes. In 2020, pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the genome engineering market. Pharmaceutical companies were the largest end user segment of the market in 2020. Genome editing techniques, such as CRISPR-Cas9 are being used by pharma companies to find new drug targets in human disease models.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=231037000



Geographical Growth Scenario:

The genome editing/genome engineering market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions. North America accounted for the largest share of 48.4% of the genome editing market, followed by Europe, in 2020. The growth of the market in North America in the global market can be attributed to the availability of government funding and support, the increased use of GM crops, and the rise in the prevalence of diseases such as cancer. The market in Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing investments in research and the rising number of applications of gene synthesis for genetic engineering of cells and tissues of organisms.

Key Players:

Key players in the genome editing/genome engineering market include: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and GenScript (China).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Cell Therapy Technologies Market



Genomics Market



Regenerative Medicine Market



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market



Single-Use Assemblies Market



Flow Cytometry Market



About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com