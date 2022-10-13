Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners secures site for a large industrial scale biogas plant in Belgium

/EIN News/ -- COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its CI Advanced Bioenergy Fund I (CI ABF I) has secured a site for a large industrial scale biogas plant located in Wallonia, Belgium. Together with Belgian developer Cryo Advise, CIP will jointly develop the biogas plant towards expected Final Investment Decision by the end of 2023.



The biogas plant will use green sustainable feedstock - agricultural and industrial organic waste - to produce biogas which can either be injected into the existing natural gas grid or be liquified for use as green fuel for transportation. The plant will recirculate the organic materials as nutrients (fertilizer) for the agriculture production in the region and produce biogen CO 2 which can be used in the production of e.g., green ammonia.

The plant will deliver on both the long-term need for energy security and independence, decarbonization of hard to abate sectors, as well as provide circular solutions to environmental concerns in agriculture.



“We continue to see great potential in an efficient conversion of organic waste to green gas and green fuels - and believe that advanced bioenergy plays a key role in the green transition of the transportation sector and replacement of fossil natural gas. Securing the site in Belgium together with our local partner Cryo Advise represents an important milestone in what we consider one of the key projects of our Advanced Bioenergy Fund. We look forward to finalizing the development of the project which will contribute significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and create new local jobs,” says Thomas Dalsgaard, Partner at CIP.

The Danish biogas technology provider, Lundsby Biogas A/S, will as minority shareholder take part in the development of the project.

CI ABF I is investing in advanced bioenergy plants in Europe and North America. It enables institutional investors to contribute to the energy transition and participate in the decarbonization of hard to abate sectors through the production of advanced biofuels and biogas. The fund reached second close of ~EUR 500 million in September 2022 and has a target fund size of EUR 1 billion. In addition to the biogas plant in Belgium, CI ABF I is currently building a pipeline of advanced bioenergy projects across its target markets in Europe and North America.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, CIP today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore- and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity and storage, Power-to-X and advanced bioenergy.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 135 international institutional investors. CIP will accelerate its role in the global energy transition and aims to have EUR 100 billion under management in green energy investments by 2030. CIP has approximately 350 employees and offices in Copenhagen, London, Hamburg, Utrecht, New York, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, and Melbourne. For more information, visit www.cip.dk

About Cryo Advise

Cryo Advise is a project development and a consulting company in the field of LNG and BioLNG. Cryo Advise sees (Bio)LNG as part of the fuel mix of the future due to economic and environmental benefits. Cryo Advise uses its 30 years of experience in cryogenics to ensure that small and medium-sized (Bio)LNG systems are developed at the highest level, built with high reliability and operated under the safest conditions.

