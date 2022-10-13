Europe I-Joist Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

The Europe I-joist market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe I-Joist Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe I-joist market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

An I-joist is a type of structured engineered wood that is used as a support in place of a traditional wood joist for framing floors and roofs. It comprises flanges made of solid lawn and laminated veneer lumber and webs produced using plywood, fiber boards, and oriented strand board (OSB). As it offers superior consistency, an I-joist is largely used in several modern constructions, including residential buildings and industrial spaces, to enable solid performance and smooth ceilings and transfer loads to walls, beams, and the foundation. Unlike traditional dimension lumber, I-joist provides better stiffness and bearing capacity, is lightweight, and easy to handle. It offers several other advantages, including high strength, longer lengths, and faster installation. In Europe, I-joists are witnessing massive demand as they offer dimensional stability cost-effectively and can withstand heavier loads than conventional plywood.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Europe I-Joist Market Trends:

The rapid development of smart cities and the increasing need for renovating residential spaces due to rising consumer expenditure power are some of the key factors primarily driving the market growth in Europe. I-joists are economical and versatile structural elements whose cross-section geometry permits efficient use of the material by concentrating the timber in the utmost area where it is required to resist the stress. In line with this, the significant growth in the real estate and construction sectors and the easy availability of I-joist across diverse channels are other growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the European Union (EU) has undertaken several policies to provide high sustainability through energy and resource efficiency. This has further increased the adoption of green construction materials, such as I-joists, in new constructions and renovation projects, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Europe I-Joist Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global Europe I-joist market has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the hospital infection therapeutics market based on sector, new construction and replacement, application and region.

Breakup by Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by New Construction and Replacement:

New Construction

Replacement

Breakup by Application:

Floors

Roofs

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

