Powder Injection Molding Market Size to Boost US$13.5 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 7.9% - IndustryARC

Powder Injection Molding Market Drivers Flourishing Growth of Automotive Industry

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Powder Injection Molding Market size is estimated to reach US$13.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Powder Injection Molding is an advanced manufacturing technology and process of molding metals and ceramics that provide enhanced mechanical, electrical, physical and chemical properties in the material. Metal injection molding and ceramic injection molding are used in the process along with raw materials such as cobalt alloys, titanium alloys, stainless steel and others. Further, the surging demand for Powder Injection Molding Market in smartphones, electrical gadgets and others act as a driving factor. According to OBERLO, the total revenue of consumer electronics in the U.S. is expected to increase by 7.5% in 2023. In addition, a flourishing base across major industries such as medical, aerospace and others is fueling the growth prospects in the Powder Injection Molding Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Powder Injection Molding Market, owing to the developed base for electrical & electronics, growing automotive manufacturing and industrialization, thereby propelling the growth of Powder Injection Molding in this region.

2. The growing electronics sector across the world is propelling the demand for Powder Injection Molding for various applications involving smartphones, consumer electronics, optical fibers and others, thereby contributing to the growing Powder Injection Molding Market size.

3. The demand for metal injection molding technology is growing rapidly over ceramic injection molding due to its enhanced efficiency in high temperatures and established base across major end-use industries.

4. However, the high costs associated with Powder Injection Molding act as a major challenge for the Powder Injection Molding industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The metal injection molding segment held the largest Powder Injection Molding Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest Powder Injection Molding Market share in 2021 up to 41.3% and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The significant growth scope for Powder Injection Molding in this region is influenced by factors such as soaring electronics production and rapid growth in automotive and urbanization trends.

3. According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), the production of consumer electronic equipment in Japan increased from US$215 million in January 2022 to US$230 million in March 2022.

4. The electrical & electronics segment held a significant Powder Injection Molding Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

5. According to the LG Electronics annual report, the sales of electronic appliances increased by 28.7% to reach US$65.32 billion in 2021 over 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Powder Injection Molding industry are -

1. Arburg GmbH

2. Epson Atmix Corporation

3. Zoltrix Material Guangzhou Ltd.

4. Morgan Advanced Plc

5. Plansee Group

