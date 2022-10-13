Cupferron Market size is estimated to reach US$110 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cupferron Market size is estimated to reach US$110 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cupferron Market size is estimated to reach US$110 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Cupferron is jargon for the ammonium salt of N-nitroso-N-phenylhydroxylamine. It is a light yellow or cream-colored crystal or a brown crystalline substance, used as a reagent in the separation of copper and iron. Also, it is widely used in research & academic intuitions, forensic laboratories, cosmetic products, industrial processes, laboratory chemicals and substance manufacturing. The rise in the consumption of cupferron-based products would drive the cupferron industry. As per the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association, the cosmetics industry of Great Britain is valued at US$10271.02 million in 2021 and holds the major share in the European cosmetics market sales. Thus, the rise in the consumption of cosmetics products would surge the cupferron industry. However, the global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a huge drop in demand for cupferron in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors all across the world. This had a significant impact on the growth of the Cupferron industry.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cupferron market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Cupferron Market with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the rising growth in biotechnology, bioscience, beauty & personal care and pharmaceutical sectors in various countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea.

2. Increasing demand for Cupferron for various applications such as research & academic intuitions, forensic laboratories, cosmetic products, industrial processes and substance manufacturing is driving the cupferron market growth.

3. The rise in the consumption of beauty & personal care products would boost the Cupferron industry growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The production volume has grown by 1.4% in 2021 and is expected to grow by 4.3% in 2022 and 2.1% in 2023. Thus, with the rise in the chemical sector globally, the demand for regent grade cupferron would increase. This, in turn, would boost the demand for the Cupferron market size during the forecast period.

2. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Cupferron Market with a share of 38% in 2021, due to the rising biotechnology, pharmaceutical, beauty & personal care and industrial sectors in the region. Cupferron is a brown crystalline substance that finds its application in research & academic intuitions, forensic laboratories, cosmetic products, industrial processes and laboratory chemicals.

3. The pharmaceutical sector held a significant Cupferron Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cupferron is a brown crystalline substance, that can be used in the production of a pharmaceutical compound. The rise in growth of the pharmaceutical sector would eventually drive the cupferron industry.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cupferron industry are:

1. Richman Chemical Inc.

2. Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

3. Simagchem Corporation

4. Hangzhou Meite Chemical Co., Ltd.

5. Shanghai Yongzeng Chemical Company Limited

