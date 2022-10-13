Prostate Health Market Worth USD 62.40 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Prostate Health market info Prostate Health market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Prostate Health Market By Disease Indication(Prostate Cancer, Prostatitis, Alpha Blockers, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia and Others), Treatment(Cytotoxic Agents, Hormone ADT, AR Directed Therapies, PARP Inhibitors and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare And Others), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, E-Commerce Stores And Others)) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2030." of InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. features detailed industry analysis and an extensive study on the market, exploring its significant factors.

A man's prostate can develop cancer, which is called prostate cancer. The gland that makes seminal fluid is little, and in the US, it is the second leading cause of mortality for men. Some forms of prostate cancer are slow-growing, localized only to the prostate gland, and may not have any adverse symptoms. While some may require treatment, others might spread quickly and cause significant harm due to the FDA's support for new pipeline pharmaceuticals and developing technologies and the market for prostate health, which is expected to experience enormous growth. The government's FDA approvals are anticipated to generate superior growth prospects for the prostate cancer health industry over the expected time frame. Technology developments and the creation of novel treatments, such as PSMA-targeted therapy, are propelling the market's revenue expansion. In addition, the market is anticipated to rise in revenue due to the rising demand for hormone therapy treatments and prostate cancer therapies. However, erectile dysfunction can also result from prostate cancer and its treatments, including surgery, radiation, and hormone therapy. These elements are anticipated to limit market revenue growth.

Prominent Players in the Prostate Health Market:

Pfizer Inc.

Lily

Bayer AG

Abbott

GSK plc.

Merck KgaA

ProArc

Nucleai, Inc.

Sanofi

AbbVie Inc

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The rise in obesity, the prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), the increase in prostate cancer incidence, the rise in hormone therapy drug demand, the surge in prostatitis cases, and the investments, funds, and grants for BPH treatment research are the main factors driving the market's expansion. As people get older, prostate cancer occurs more frequently, and the most common malignancy is prostate cancer in men. Prostate cancer is expected to cause roughly 248,530 new cases and 34,130 deaths in the US in 2021, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society.

Challenges:

Surgery and prescription drugs can also treat BPH, but both have serious side effects. BPH treatment typically involves alpha-blockers, 5-ARIs (5-alpha reductase inhibitors), and other pharmaceutical classes. Alpha-blockers frequently cause adverse symptoms such as rhinitis, orthostatic hypotension, retrograde ejaculation, and dizziness. Older adults experience orthostatic hypotension and dizziness more regularly, which can result in severe problems like falls and accidents. Therefore, during the anticipated term, the adverse effects of BPH and prostate health treatments and medications limit the market growth.

Regional Trends:

The North America Prostate Health market is expected to register a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. The expansion of the market (an essential factor in the North American prostate health market) may be ascribed to the target population's increase, the high incidence of BPH, prostate cancer, and prostatitis, and the significant presence of medical device makers. This market's expansion has also been aided by advantageous reimbursement rules, high disposable incomes, a robust healthcare system, financing for research, and new product introductions. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the Prostate Health market. This results from an ageing male population and rising rates of benign prostatic hyperplasia and prostate inflammation in these nations. As healthcare prices rise and public awareness increases, emerging countries like China, India, and others provide target patient groups. Due to inexpensive labour and favourable market conditions, start-up enterprises focus more on growing their operations throughout developing Asia Pacific nations like China and India.

Recent Developments:

• In June 2021, to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, Novartis reported that the FDA had approved 177Lu-PSMA-617, an investigational device therapy (mCRPC).

• In January 2021, Myovant announced a collaboration with Pfizer to market its medication Orgovyx (relugolix).

Segmentation of Prostate Health Market-

By Disease Indication-

• Prostate Cancer

• Prostatitis

• Alpha Blockers

• Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

• Others

By Treatment-

• Cytotoxic Agents

• Hormone ADT

• AR Directed Therapies

• PARP Inhibitors

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Pharmacy

• E-commerce Stores

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

