Sustainable Films for Packaging Market worth USD 278.41 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

The global sustainable films for packaging market is estimated to reach over USD 278.41 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Sustainable Films for Packaging Market By (Applications (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, Personal Care and Consumer Electronics), Products (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Others (PLA and Cellulose))) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2030." of InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. features detailed industry analysis and an extensive study on the market, exploring its significant factors.

The creation and usage of sustainable packaging films result in better sustainability. This includes greater use of life cycle inventory (LCI) and life cycle assessment (LCA) to help guide package use, reducing environmental effects and ecological footprint. Sustainable packaging films are likely the best alternative for decreasing plastic waste. The market for sustainable films for packaging is anticipated to increase enormously over the next few years due to the rising emphasis on the circular economy and the government's strengthening laws to limit single-use plastics. Various end-use industries are adopting sustainable packaging, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, personal care, and consumer goods. The food and beverage sector generates a sizeable amount of plastic garbage and is the world's largest consumer of single-use plastic packaging. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the food and beverage business to lead the movement toward sustainability, hence driving the market growth. Furthermore, a growing emphasis on the circular economy and expanding consumer and end-user knowledge of its environmental advantages are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the sustainable film market for packaging.

List of Prominent Players in the Sustainable Films for Packaging Market:

Amcor plc

Rani Group

Innovia Films

Mondi

Berry Global Inc.

UFlex Limited

TORAY ADVANCED FILM CO., LTD.

Pregis LLC

Constantia Flexibles

Sealed Air

Transcontinental Inc.,

ProAmpac

DUNMORE,

Bleher

Folientechnik GmbH

ePac Holdings, LLC.

Cosmo Films

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The market for sustainable packaging films is expanding due to the general public's growing understanding of the importance of recycling and reusing items to protect the environment from harmful consequences. Additionally, consumers now have a healthy and environmentally beneficial option because using biodegradable materials has significantly aided the development of innovation dimensions. The social support organizations that work to promote environmental preservation have launched several campaigns to raise people's awareness of the issue. To promote the use of biodegradable products in several end-user industries, numerous organizations are supporting these activities. The potential for investigating novel and undiscovered options have increased as a result. The market for sustainable packaging films has expanded due to this factor.

Challenges:

The COVID-19 pandemic will cause supply chain interruptions that will slow the market's growth rate. The market growth rate will be further slowed by fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and the high cost of sustainable films for packaging solutions. However, some major market restraints include the absence of recycling technology and the high price of raw materials.

Regional Trends:

The European Sustainable Films for Packaging market is expected to register a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly, mainly due to the growing use of sustainable packaging in processed meats, sausages, and fruits and vegetables. For market participants, this has produced numerous commercial opportunities. The demand for sustainable films for packaging will increase throughout the projection period due to increased government initiatives in Europe for biodegradable packaging and ecologically friendly products. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the Sustainable Films for the Packaging market. As a result of growing concerns about packaging waste, government organizations in the APAC region are advocating the use of bioplastics for packaging. Some significant factors influencing market expansion include an ever-increasing population base, rising raw material availability, expanding food processing activities, and increasing individual disposable income.

Recent Developments:

• In April 2022, ProAmpac introduced the ProActive Recyclable R-2000S, constructed of recyclable polyethylene material.

• In November 2021, Rani Plast increased its production capacity for recycled packaging film by making considerable new expenditures.

Segmentation of Sustainable Films for Packaging Market-

By Applications-

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Consumer Goods

• Personal Care

• Consumer Electronics

By Products-

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Others

o Polylactic Acid (PLA)

o Cellulose

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

