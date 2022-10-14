MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards Announces 2023 Competitive Season

2023 MUSE Design Awards Call For Entries 2023 MUSE Creative Awards Call For Entries 2023 MUSE Statuettes - Platinum, Gold & Silver

The International Awards Associate (IAA) upholds their vision through their flagship award programs, the MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards, in 2023.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA), an international group of award-winning industry professionals dedicated to honoring, promoting, and encouraging creativity and design acuity, plans to uphold their vision by hosting their flagship award programs, the MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards, in 2023.

“We are excited to continue our practice of honoring talented individuals in the coming year,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, said. “With things slowly picking back up, we are eager to spotlight those who helped move the creative and design industries forward during those hard times.”

The MUSE Creative and Design Awards made their name by rapidly growing into two well-known competitive programs in the creative and design communities, thus making them IAA’s flagship programs.

With the intent to honor individuals who unapologetically express their creativity and ingenuity, the awards program decided on their 2023 theme to be “Unleash Yourself”. As these individuals continue to raise the bar and define a path forward in their respective industries, MUSE believes strongly that the world should acknowledge their efforts.

The two awards programs had honored promising talents in years past and they will continue to do so for years to come.

The MUSE Creative Awards is a space for creatives of different industries and disciplines to showcase their craft. Entrants range from graphic designers, typographers, business owners, freelancers, students, videographers, content managers, web designers, and mobile app developers.

On the other hand, the MUSE Design Awards caters to design professionals who work in architecture, interior design, lighting design, fashion design, product and packaging design, furniture design, transportation, landscape, and conceptual design.

Entries can be submitted as individuals or teams. As submission is entirely online, entrants enjoy the privilege of being able to compete from anywhere in the world. A small fee is charged for administrative purposes. Entries will be judged by a jury of international professionals, who will be using the blind judging method to avoid comparing one entry with another.

Built with the finest zinc alloy, the 2023 MUSE statuettes are representations on how the mind is multi-faceted in its beauty and creativity when one chooses to be unbridled in their expression.

To celebrate individuality and the variability of beauty that comes with it, the statuette is made available in three different lustrous designs for the winning levels of Platinum, Gold, and Silver respectively.

IAA hopes 2023’s competition redefines standards of excellence by acknowledging talented creative and design professionals worldwide who participate in their program.

“Witnessing remarkably talented minds push for new horizons and redefining standards in their field of work – that’s truly inspirational,” Thomas remarked. “We are truly thankful for having the privilege to showcase the works of these exceedingly excellent people.”

The competitions will be open for submissions from October 14, 2022 until February 23, 2023. To save on submission fees, interested parties are advised to enter before the Early Bird Deadline.

KEY DATES

• Early Bird: October 14 - November 10, 2022

• Regular: November 11 - December 8, 2022

• Final: December 9, 2022 - January 12, 2023

• Final Extension: January 13, 2023 - February 23, 2023

• Results Announcement: April 14, 2023

For submission guidelines, please visit https://museaward.com (MUSE Creative Awards) or https://design.museaward.com (MUSE Design Awards). Those who are in need of inspiration and motivation can also find past MUSE winners’ works on the two websites.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women in Business Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, and European Photography Awards.

IAA established the MUSE Creative and Design Awards to honor, promote and encourage creativity by providing a new standard of excellence for evaluating media design production and distribution.