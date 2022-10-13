Precipitated Silica Market size is estimated to reach US$3.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Precipitated Silica Market size is estimated to reach US$3.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precipitated Silica Market size is estimated to reach US$3.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Precipitated Silica or amorphous precipitated silica is a form of synthetic amorphous silicon dioxide, a crystalline form of silicon dioxide. Precipitated silica has major utilization across end-use sectors such as cosmetics, automotive, fertilizers in agriculture and others, thereby boosting its demand. The bolstering demand for precipitated silica in automotive for seals, hoses, rubber tires, hoses and others due to its high strength, durability and reduced fuel consumption, acts as a driving factor in the precipitated silica industry. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global automotive production increased from 77,621,582 units in 2020 to 80,145,988 units in 2021. In addition, the established utilization of green rubber tires is propelling the growth scope for the Precipitated Silica Market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Precipitated Silica Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Precipitated Silica Market, owing to growth factors such as flourished automotive production, rising construction activities and an established manufacturing base.

2. The flourishing automotive sector across the world is propelling the demand for Precipitated Silica for major utilization in rubber reinforcement in tires, seals, gaskets, hoses and others, thereby contributing to the Precipitated Silica Market size.

3. However, the availability of substitutes and the potential hazardous impact of Precipitated Silica act as challenging factors in the Precipitated Silica industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The rubber grade segment held a significant share of the Precipitated Silica Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The demand for precipitated silica rubber grade is high over other grades due to its excellent features such as high strength, tear and wear resistance, high adhesion and resilienc

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of up to 43% in the Precipitated Silica Market in 2021. The lucrative growth scope for precipitated silica in this region is influenced by the flourished base for the automotive sector, which utilizes rubber and growing public transportation.

3. Precipitated Silica has major growth for rubber applications as it acts as a reinforcing filler, strengthens the durability of rubber products and offers faster cure rates and flexible extrusion. The automotive sector is lucratively growing due to growth factors such as rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, vehicle electrification and urbanization.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Precipitated Silica industry are:

1. Evonik Industries

2. PQ Corporation

3. Oriental Silica Corporation

4. Wacker Chemie AG

5. AntemChem Co., Ltd

