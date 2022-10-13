Polyimides Market to Reach US$38.2 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Polyimides Market Drivers Bolstering Growth of the Medical & Healthcare Sector

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polyimides Market size is estimated to reach US$38.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polyimide is an advanced material polymer that offers superior mechanical, electrical and thermal properties, making it an ideal choice for advanced applications in electronics and engineering. Polyimides can be classified as thermoplastics, thermosetting, semi-aromatics thermoplastics, aliphatic and aromatic, which are derived from aromatic dianhydride and diamine. The rising demand from the electronics industry for consumer electronics, integrated circuits and others acts as a driving factor in the polyimides industry. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the consumer electronics and appliances sector accounted for US$9.84 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$21.19 billion by 2025. In addition, the shift towards lightweight and high heat resistance materials in automotive, aerospace, electrical and others is fuelling the growth scope for polyimides. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Polyimides Market, due to growth factors such as the flourished electronics production, rising automotive base and industrialization, thereby boosting growth in this region.

2. The flourishing electronics sector across the world is propelling the demand for Polyimides for major utilization in semiconductors, smartphones, integrated circuits and others, thereby contributing to the Polyimides market size.

3. The demand for Polyimides in the automotive sector is significantly rising due to the preference for polyimides as a result of the shift towards lightweight materials for vehicles. This is one of the major factors driving the Polyimides market.

4. However, the difficulty in processing and increased manufacturing costs due to advanced technologies requirement act as challenging factors in the Polyimides industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The thermosetting segment held a significant share of the Polyimides market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth scope for thermosetting polyimides is high over the thermoplastic variant due to their comparatively high heat melting point, chemical resistance, thermal stability and super dimensional stability.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of up to 43.2% in the Polyimides Market in 2021. The robust growth of polyimide with Kelvar or nylon trade name in this region is influenced by the rising production of electronics, an established base for automotive and urbanization trends.

3. According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), the production of consumer electronic equipment in Japan increased from US$215 million in January 2022 to US$230 million in March 2022.

4. The electrical & electronics segment held a significant share of the Polyimides Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polyimide, which is produced from diamine and dianhydride has major demand in the electronics sector for applications in printed circuit boards, consumer electronics, wire and cables and others.

5. According to the LG Electronics annual report, the sales of electronic appliances increased by 28.7% to reach US$65.32 billion in 2021 over 2020. According to OBERLO, the total revenue of consumer electronics in the US is expected to increase by 7.5% in 2023.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyimides industry are -

1. SABIC

2. DuPont

3. Kaneka Corporation

4. Asahi Kadri

5. Evonik Industries

