Sulphuric Acid Market Business Growth 2022, Future Opportunities, Challenges 2028 | PVS Chemicals, BASF SE

The molecular formula for sulfuric acid is ‘H2SO4. It is categorized as a strong mineral acid with high corrosive abilities.

Sulfuric acid is a viscous liquid that is soluble in water, and its color varies from yellow to colorless, depending upon the concentration. Its strong acidic nature allows it to corrode living tissues and metal surfaces. It is mostly used for the application such as fertilizers, automotive batteries, water treatment, paper bleaching.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- PVS Chemicals, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., DowDuPont Inc., Unigel Group, Boliden Group, Ineos Enterprises Limited, Trident Chemicals, Aurubis AG, Climax Molybdenum B.V., and Amal Ltd.

Segmentation of the Global Sulfuric Acid Market:

Global Sulfuric Acid Market, By Raw Material Type:

Pyrite Ore

Elemental Sulfur

Base Metal Smelters

Others

Global Sulfuric Acid Market, By Application:

Fertilizers

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Chemical Manufacturing

Metal Processing

Automotive Battery Acid

Petroleum Refining

Others

Global Sulfuric Acid Market, By Manufacturing Process:

Single Contact Process

Wet Contact Process

Lead Chamber Process

Others

Regions Covered in Sulfuric Acid Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Sulfuric Acid market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

