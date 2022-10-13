Bio-Pet Market worth US$15.3 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 14.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Bio-Pet Market Drivers Bolstering Growth of the Automotive Industry

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Bio-Pet Market size is estimated to reach US$15.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Bio-based PET is a naturally derived polyester resin that is used to make a variety of products such as bottles, films, packaged goods, automotive interiors, construction materials and electronics. The expansion of these sectors, combined with an increase in the number of supporting regulations, is expected to drive demand for bio-based products. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the electronics manufacturing industry in India is projected to reach US$520 billion by the year 2025. The increasing demand for bio-pet for the production of various packaging solutions, including bottles and films is expected to drive demand. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17695/bio-pet-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Bio-Pet market size. The increase in demand for applications such as bottles, films and others is the main factor driving the region's growth.

2. One of the primary factors contributing to the Bio-Pet market's favorable outlook is significant growth in the automotive industry around the world.

3. The global Bio-Pet industry is being driven by the increasing use of green, safe and bio-based goods to protect the environment and human health.

4. However, high costs in comparison to conventional items, as well as recycling, are limiting the Bio-Pet market growth.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17695

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Bottles segment held a significant share of the Bio-Pet market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Bottles are the most common application for bio-derived PET.

2. The Food & Beverages segment held a significant share of the Bio-Pet market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Bio-pet is frequently used in the food and beverages industries for various applications such as bottles, packaging and others.

3. According to the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs, the food industry grew by 49.4% between 2009 and 2019 in the UK. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in 2019, Brazilian food industry sales amounted to R$699 billion (US$177 billion), an increase of seven percent compared to the previous year.

4. The Asia-Pacific region held a significant share of up to 45.3% in the Bio-Pet market in 2021. The flourishing growth of bio-pet in this region is influenced by growing food production, farming trends and government support policies for the food & beverages industry.

5. According to the China Chain Store & Franchise Association, the food and beverages (F&B) sector in China reached $595 billion in 2019, up by 7.8% from 2018. According to Invest India, India's food processing business is expected to reach US$470 billion by 2025, with consumer spending expected to reach $6 trillion by 2030.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bio-Pet industry are -

1. M&G Chemicals SA

2. Teijin Ltd.

3. The Coca-Cola Company

4. Toray Industries, Inc.

5. Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Bio-Pet Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17695

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Bio-PET Film Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Bio-PET-Film-Market-Research-507250

B. Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Biaxially-Oriented-Polyethylene-Terephthalate-Market-Research-501578

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062