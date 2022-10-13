Animal Feed Additives Market Boom With CAGR 2.9% Business Development Factors 2022-2028 |BASF SE, ADM Animal Nutrition

Animal Feed Additives Market

Additives are natural or chemical substances added to preserve or improve the quality of food or a product.

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Animal Feed Additives Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast.

Feed additives are supplements that are added in feed of livestock to improve the nutritional level of the farm animals. Feed additives contain amino acids, fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins which helps in growth of the animals at a healthy rate. The nutritional level of the animal feed depends on its nutritional content and also depends upon other factors such as hygiene, digestibility, feed presentation, and effect on colonic health.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Danisco Animal Nutrition, Evonik Industries AG, Addcon Group, Cargill Inc., ADM Animal Nutrition, Adisseo France, Kemin Industries, Nutreco N.V., and Novozymes A/S

★ Introduction

★ Introduction

★ Marketing Statistics

★ Marketing Statistics

★ Market Dynamics

★ Market Dynamics

Segmentation of the Global Animal Feed Additives Market:

Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By Product Type :

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Acidifiers

Others

Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By Livestock:

Pork/Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Others

Regions Covered in Animal Feed Additives Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Animal Feed Additives market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Animal Feed Additives Market Study

Chapter 1 Animal Feed Additives Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Animal Feed Additives

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Animal Feed Additives industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Animal Feed Additives Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Animal Feed Additives Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Animal Feed Additives Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

