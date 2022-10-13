Baby Food Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 50.34 Billion, At a CAGR of 5.3% by 2029
Baby Food Market was valued at USD 33.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 50.34 billion by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the baby food market was valued at USD 33.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 50.34 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
Baby food is a soft mash of fruits, vegetables, and cereals that is prepared for children aged four months to two years. It is thought to be an ideal substitute for breast milk due to the presence of essential nutrients that aid in the growth of infants. As babies lack the necessary muscles and teeth to chew properly, baby food serves as their primary source of nutrients. Parents have shifted to packaged foods over the years because of the convenience and better nutrition they provide.
Parents expect the highest safety and quality standards in infant nutrition. Key market players are constantly reformulating products to make them more appealing to both parents and infants. The growing working-women population and the organized retail market, particularly in developing economies, are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.
Nestlé (Switzerland)
Danone S.A. (France)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)
Abbott (US)
China Feihe Limited (China)
HiPP (Germany)
The Kraft Heinz Company (US)
Hero Group (Switzerland)
Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd. (China)
Kewpie Corporation (Japan)
Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands)
Recent Development
The Kraft Heinz Company will launch a plant-based baby food line in April 2021 to provide babies with a high-quality vegan diet. This line includes three items: Saucy Pasta Stars with beans and carrot, Potato Bake with green beans and sweet garden peas, and Risotto with chickpeas and pumpkin.
Nestlé S.A. will enter the frozen baby food market in November 2020 with the launch of Freshful Start, an organic, simple-ingredient line of foods made with vegetables and whole grains packaged in bowls. These products are available in five different vegetable combinations.
Core Objective of Baby Food Market:
Every firm in the Baby Food market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.
Size of the Baby Food market and growth rate factors.
Important changes in the future Baby Food Market.
Top worldwide competitors of the Market.
Scope and product outlook of Baby Food Market.
Developing regions with potential growth in the future.
Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.
Global Baby Food top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.
Highlights of Following Key Factors of Global Baby Food Market
Business description
A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions
Corporate strategy
Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy
Company history
Progression of key events associated with the company
Major products and services
A list of major products, services and brands of the company
Key competitors
A list of key competitors to the company
Important locations and subsidiaries
A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company
Detailed financial ratios for the past 5 years
The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years’ history.
Countries Studied:
North America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
