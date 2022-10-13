Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 267,829 in the last 365 days.

CNH Industrial’s education programs in India are making a difference  

/EIN News/ -- Read the full story on cnhindustrial.com

London, October 13, 2022

At CNH Industrial, we are committed to developing lasting partnerships that provide the communities where we operate with environmental and social benefits. Our Company, and our employees, are invested in building a better world, not just a better workplace.

The comprehensive education program we have established in India is one example of this. We recently expanded this long-standing initiative to address the economic hardship and resource constraints created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visit bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en to learn more about these projects and how CNH Industrial is making a positive difference for the children and young adults that need it most.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian         Anna Angelini
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments


Primary Logo

You just read:

CNH Industrial’s education programs in India are making a difference  

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.