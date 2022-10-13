Basalt Fiber Market to Reach US$ 565.7 Million by 2027, Impelled by Considerable Growth in Construction Sector

The rising usage of basalt fiber in wind energy, electrical, electronics, construction & infrastructure represent one of the factors boosting the market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Basalt Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global basalt fiber market size reached US$ 300.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 565.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022-2027.

Basalt fiber is obtained from a naturally occurring complex alumina or silica oxide basalt rock that is similar to glass in composition and used as an asbestos replacement. The fiber is also available in filament and nonwoven forms with superiority to glass fibers in terms of temperature performance and physicomechanical, mechanical, and thermal properties. The fiber is processed through the prepreg process, pultrusion, vacuum infusion, and compression/resin molding to obtain continuous or discrete basalt fiber. Basalt fiber exhibits superior tensile strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals and ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising usage of basalt fiber in wind energy, electrical & electronics, and construction & infrastructure applications represent one of the primary factors boosting the market growth. Basalt fiber is also witnessing huge demand across the heat insulation sector for sound absorption, which is bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for basalt fiber in the automotive industry for manufacturing high-performance sealing products, tire glue, and tires is driving the basalt fiber market growth. Besides this, the rising need for environmentally friendly and recyclable materials due to stringent government rules and regulations is accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of discrete basalt fiber as an effective substitute for steel and other fiber reinforcements to manufacture lightweight aircraft and automobile components is acting as another factor creating a positive outlook for the market.

Basalt Fiber Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the basalt fiber market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• ASA.TEC GmbH

• Basaltex NV

• INCOTELOGY GmbH

• Isomatex

• Kamenny Vek

• Mafic

• Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd

• sjn AG Suchmaschine der Technik

• Sudaglass Fiber Technology

• Technobasalt-Invest LLC

• Zhejiang Hengdian Imp. & Exp. Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global basalt fiber market based on product, type, form, method, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Rebar

• Fabric

• Roving

• Chopped Strands

• Mesh and Grids

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Composites

• Non-Composites

Breakup by Form:

• Continuous

• Discrete

Breakup by Method:

• Pultrusion

• Prepregs

• Compression Moulding

• Hand Layup

• Resin Moulding

• Vacuum Infusion

• Spray Gun

• Filament Winding

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Automotive and Transportation

• Construction and Infrastructure

• Electrical and Electronics

• Wind Energy

• Marines

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

