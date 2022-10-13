TechBlocks Partners with SAE Media for the 2nd Annual Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference 2022

To register, please visit: http://www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/techblocksein

BOSTON, MA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OCTOBER 07, 2022 – TORONTO, CANADA

SAE Media Group is proud to announce that they have partnered with TechBlocks, a Global Digital Health Software Engineering company, to explore the key drivers and advancements of the wearable medical biosensors landscape with insights into user experience in patient centric care.

The 2nd Annual Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference will be held on the 24th and 25th of October 2022, in Boston, MA, USA.

Prashant Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at TechBlocks, said: “We’re excited to be leading a discussion around Design Thinking in patient-centric care. Consumers are more demanding than ever before, and the user experience of medical wearables have not kept pace. ”

Wearable biosensor technologies is having a big influence on our lives. To build a foundation for this new consumer-driven reality, the healthcare industry must broaden their perspective, learn best practices from other consumer markets, and increase their pace of technology adoption to remain competitive.

Those who are unable to attend in person will be able to watch the session reply on November 17th through a webcast hosted by TechBlocks. Visit their website for more information.

About TechBlocks

TechBlocks is a Canadian-based leader in custom software development for digital health companies and product engineering for companies globally. TechBlocks is more than just a development firm – we have been serving customers in health care, life sciences, clinical therapy, pharmaceuticals and other industries like automotive, retail, utilities, telecommunications, financial services, and healthcare for over 15 years with clients that include Toyota, Honda, Bell, S&P Global, Bausch Health, and more.

