Boric Acid Market Scope 2022-2028 Growth Elements, Business Plan | BASF SE, U.S. Borax, Eti Maden

Global Boric Acid Market

It has wide range of applications such as antiseptic in medical industry and as pH buffer and sanitizer for swimming pools.

Boric acid, also known as hydrogen borate, boracic acid, or acidum boricum, is a white, odorless, weak monobasic acid commonly available in the form of mineral called sassolite and in powder form. Commercially, it can be prepared by reaction of borax with mineral acids such as hydrochloric acid.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- 3M, Avantor Performance Materials, BASF SE, U.S. Borax, Eti Maden, Gujarat Boron Derivatives, Minera Santa Rita (MSR), Quiborax, Russian Bor, and Tomiyama Pure Chemicals Industries, Babcock International Group, and others

★ Introduction

★ Marketing Statistics

★ Market Dynamics

Segmentation of the Global Boric Acid Market:

On the basis of application, the global boric acid market is segmented into:

Medical

Flame Retardants

Glass and Fiberglass

Wood Preservatives

Pest Control (Household)

Others (Nutritional Supplements etc.)

On the basis of end-use industry, the global boric acid market is segmented into:

Building and Construction

Ceramics

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Others

Regions Covered in Boric Acid Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Boric Acid market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

