Peripheral Artery Disease Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2027

Peripheral Artery Disease Market

The peripheral artery disease market is expected to reach $5,715.12 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report published by Allied Market Research, the peripheral artery disease market is expected to reach $5,715.12 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5%. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative market for peripheral arterial disease. Major factors that attribute toward the fastest growth of this region is presence of large patient pool with unmet medical needs. In addition, growth in healthcare scenario in Asian countries, coupled with growth in GDP and government initiativesare expected to boost growth of the peripheral arterial disease market.

Factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population and subsequent increase in the prevalence of peripheral arterial disease led to an increase in the peripheral arterial disease market due to increased production approvals. In addition, the increasing incidence of diabetes leads to an increase in the peripheral arterial disease market. However, the problem of restenosis (recurrence of peripheral artery disease even after treatment) hinders market growth.

Constantly changing lifestyle habits such as healthy eating habits, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, smoking and lack of physical activity also lead individuals to suffer from peripheral arterial disease and thus increase the market. For example, according to the American Heart Association, peripheral arterial disease (PAD) affects 8.5 million Americans each year.

Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is a common circulatory problem in which narrow arteries reduce blood flow to the organs. PAD usually affects the arteries in the legs and sometimes affects the arteries that carry blood from the heart to the head, arms, kidneys and abdomen. This is due to the accumulation of fat (plaques) in the walls of the arteries, which reduces blood flow to the limbs, limbs and head.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

• The peripheral artery disease market is negatively impacted by the pandemic as most countries adopted lockdown to combat the pandemic.

• The American College of Surgeons (ACS) has recently developed guidelines for triage of vascular surgery patients, suggesting that non-emergency peripheral vascular procedures such as endovascular therapy for claudication should be postponed.

• In regions severely affected by COVID-19, vascular procedures have been reduced to life or limb salvaging cases, owing to new government directives or hospital guidelines.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Angiodynamics, Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen Ag

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Becton, Dickinson And Company

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Cook Medical, Inc.

• Terumo Corporation

