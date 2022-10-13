Acentec Expands Services to Include Training Beyond HIPAA and Cybersecurity

Introduction

Acentec, a Technology Services company in the small to medium size business space, is introducing compliance training for Sexual Harassment, HIPAA security, Workplace Violence, Cybersecurity, and more.

Guidelines issued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) apply to all employers throughout the United States. Quoting the EEOC, employers must periodically “provide harassment prevention training to all employees to ensure they understand their rights and responsibilities.” Acentec made a strategic pivot to simplify the adherence to the EEOC guidelines and court decisions. Acentec's new training includes, but is not limited to: sexual harassment, discrimination, workplace harassment, and workplace retaliation.

Acentec's harassment training includes all required content from all state and local training laws. Some state laws require workplace civility, bullying, bystander intervention, and unconscious bias training. Training on these topics ensures the decreased risk of legal liability for companies implementing the training program. Additional requirements imposed by California, Connecticut, Washington, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, New York State, and New York City sexual harassment training are available.

New Training

Sexual Harassment Training

Clearly described complaint process outline that is compliant with state requirements.

Explanation of unacceptable behavior

Protection against retaliation

Confidentiality

Corrective action

Cybersecurity Training

CAN-SPAM

GDPR

CCPA

HIPAA

GLB

Personally Identifiable Information (PII)

Data Privacy

Phishing, Spear Phishing, Spoofing

Physical Safeguards

Clean Desk and Clear Screen Policy

Malware

Ransomware

Social Engineering

Strong Passwords

Encryption

HIPAA Security Training (Updated for 2023)

HIPAA law definition

Identify Protected Health Information (PHI)

Rights granted to individuals under HIPAA

Covered Entities and Business Associates

Differentiate between the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, and Breach Notification Rule

PHI best practices and how to avoid an ePHI data breach

Penalties for violations

Marketing and Fundraising Limits

Workplace Violence Training

Bullying

Verbal abuse

Cyber abuse

Non-verbal and visual abuse

Physical assault

About Acentec, Inc.

Acentec, a 17-year Technology Services company, supports and implements IT and cyber security solutions for small to medium businesses nationwide. Since its inception, the managed IT support and cyber security demand has been satisfied by including a turnkey solution for companies. Acentec has become the preferred outsourced IT solution for many businesses and has secured client networks and modernized infrastructures across the country. Acentec has recently released new online training to assist their clients’ need to meet training guidelines issued by the EEOC. Acentec continues to provide and expand IT, cyber security, and online training services for clients nationwide.