The 2023 MUSE Hotel Awards Announces Its’ Prelude For Submissions To Unleash Industry Potential

2023 MUSE Hotel Awards Call For Entries 2023 MUSE Hotel Awards Statuette 2022 MUSE Hotel Awards Category Winner of the Year - INTERCONTINENTAL KAOHSIUNG

The International Awards Associate (IAA) now releases call for entries for the 2023 MUSE Hotel Awards.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) now releases call for entries for the 2023 MUSE Hotel Awards. With the recent success of the 2022 competition year, the awards program continues to further its goal in elevating the industry standards by inviting hotel chains, restaurant owners, travel agencies, hotel managers, architects and interior designers to submit their groundbreaking projects that commend their efforts and hard work.

As the hospitality and tourism industry start to recover towards unparalleled glory, the MUSE Hotel Awards is now embracing a new theme to commemorate the industry’s ability and tenacity to overcome the boundaries that lie ahead. Through the theme: “Unleash Yourself”, MUSE intends to allow establishments from all over the world forgo the conventional norms and break the industry mold through actions that are otherwise deemed impossible to execute.

“Seen by the evolution and continuous adaptation of the industry to overcome all odds, this new theme undertaken by the MUSE Hotel Awards is a rather fitting one,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “And now, it is time to remove the restraints on luxurious culminations and see these ambitions be materialized into a sanctuary that not only defied all conventions, but also one that continues to set the industry trend.”

Making a return from the 2022 competition season, the newly-inducted MUSE category programs still remain the lowest entry fees within the market, as IAA is devoted to curb increases in order to assist the industry in reaching the next possible peak after the disastrous events of the pandemic. Henceforth, the awards is expediting radiant and luminous hotels who will ascend as the victors of the future.

Category Winners of the Year in the 2023 MUSE Hotel Awards will receive an expressively gorgeous and hand-crafted 2023 MUSE Statuette alongside with a winner banner to be displayed on the category page with a link to the official winning entrant website for a full month to garner maximum exposure.

Consecutively, winners will also have access to marketing materials and press kits available for download to further bolster their recent win in the prestigious awards program such as physical and digital certificates, interviews, site bugs, logos, press release templates and specialized mentions, email signature badges, and more.

The MUSE Hotel Awards competition will begin accepting entries starting from its’ Early Bird Entry Period on October 14, 2022, the Regular Entry Period on November 11, 2022, the Final Entry Period on December 9, 2022 until the Final Extension Period on February 23, 2023. All winning entries are expected to be officially announced in April 2023.

The submission guidelines can be found at the MUSE Hotel Awards’ official website (https://musehotelawards.com/).

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women in Business Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards and European Photography Awards. IAA established the MUSE Hotel Awards to reward and celebrates all categories that create the ultimate global hospitality and tourism experience.