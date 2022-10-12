“hush! Concerts 2022” present various music activities

MACAU, October 12 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Marine and Water Bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office, the “hush! Concerts 2022” will present six different music activities from late October to mid-November and all the residents who are interested in music creation are welcome to participate and collaborate with musicians to promote the development of local pop music.

The first three music workshops will be held at the Macao Contemporary Art Centre – Navy Yard No. 2 on 22, 29 and 30 October. The “Workshop of Sound Collection in Outdoor” will be hosted by lecturer of recording engineering Wan Si Lok, who will teach participants the characteristics of microphones and application of field recorders, lead them to explore unnoticed sounds in the city and instruct them in the basic operation of field recording. The “Workshop of Sound Collage” will be hosted by experienced musician Lobo Ip, leading participants to use smartphone, programs in tablet, turntables and mixers to create music with the sounds recorded previously. The music works will be showcased at the “hush! Concerts 2022” in early November. In the “Workshop of Soul Music”, musician Addison Wong will talk about uplifting soul music and there will be an experience section for participants to practise singing.

On 5 November, the concert “Picnic with Percussion Music” will be held at the Hac Sa Temporary Green and Leisure Area to give percussion performances to the audience. The Macao Percussion Association will lead participants to transform picnic utensils into “percussion instruments” and perform together using the DIY “instruments” in the picnic, hoping to explore different fun facts about music.

On 12 and 13 November, the two-day “World Music Camp” will be held at the Urban Farm in Coloane. The Macau Rhythmical Ethnic Music Association will guide participants to experience the joyful rhythms brought by nature and explore the connection between the outdoor environment and music. They will improvise using various rhythm instruments such as the Asalato, Digeridoo, Djembe, Cajon, sandbox and handpan, and take part in designing and producing a concert with musicians. Members of the Macau Rhythmical Ethnic Music Association will showcase their creations to the audience during the luncheon concert on the last day of the activity. Selected participants must attend a pre-camp meeting and settle the relevant participation fee.

The Development of Thematic Music Projects and Workshops of the “hush! Concerts 2022” are open to all individuals who are interested in music and meet the age and the relevant requirements. Registration can be made through the “Activities Registration System” on IC’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/eform/event) from 10am on 12 October. If oversubscription occurs, selection will be made by drawing lots.

The competition “hush! 300 Seconds” is also still open for registration until 26 October. All are welcome to join. The results will be announced on the “HUSH FULL MUSIC” page on Facebook on 31 October. The “hush! Concerts 2022” will also present a range of music programmes in November. For more information, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6818 or 8399 6827 during office hours.

IC strictly follows the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, all participants of the workshops are required to present one of the following documents: proof of completion of the complete course of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series (which includes two doses of the inactivated vaccine or the mRNA vaccine) at least 14 days prior, or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within the past 7 days (self-paid). In addition, the participants must wear a mask, undergo body temperature checks, and present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and a “Macao Health Code” of the day, and follow the relevant anti-epidemic measures and crowd control measures on-site. Those with a fever or respiratory symptoms are not allowed to enter the venue.

Timetable for “hush! Concerts 2022” Development of Thematic Music Projects and Workshops