Female golden snub-nosed monkey in Seac Pai Van Park passes away from illness

MACAU, October 12 - The female golden snub-nosed monkey kept in Seac Pai Van Park showed an obvious decrease in appetite early this month. In addition to carrying out examinations and feeding it with medication, the veterinarians of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) also consulted experts in Mainland China and Hong Kong for treatment advice. However, the mother monkey passed away a few days ago. It gave birth to two little golden snub-nosed monkeys in 2020 and 2022.

At the beginning of this month, the animal management and care team of IAM found that the female golden snub-nosed monkey kept in Seac Pai Van Park suffered from decreased activity level, loss of appetite and a persistent decline in the amount of food consumed, but with normal stools. The care team tried to feed it with gastrointestinal drugs for multiple times but the condition was not alleviated. The care team also consulted the experts in the neighbouring regions for treatment advice. However, the mother monkey passed away from illness a few days ago. After autopsy, it was found that there were abnormal lesions in the gastrointestinal tract, lungs, uterus and other organs of the mother monkey. Samples were collected and sent to the relevant institutions in Mainland China for tests and pathological analysis. In addition, IAM carried out examinations on the other three golden snub-nosed monkeys and no abnormalities were found.

The pair of golden snub-nosed monkeys arrived in Macao in 2017 and gave birth to two little golden snub-nosed monkeys in 2020 and 2022 respectively. The female golden snub-nosed monkey that passed away from illness was nine years old.