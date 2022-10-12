The 4th Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries builds a theme park of Sino-Portuguese cultural encounter

MACAU, October 12 - The 4th Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Municipal Affairs Bureau, TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S.A. and the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, will be held this year from October to November. Running concurrently with the 25th Lusofonia Festival, the event also features the China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival, the Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community and the Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair, seeking to create a theme park of Sino-Portuguese cultural encounter in areas near the Taipa Houses and the Carmo Hall, and offer unique multicultural experiences to residents and tourists alike.

This year’s Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries adopts a ‘theme park’ model to reinforce the connection between the venues and the event’s theme by holding a series of activities ranging from Portuguese community’s cultural exhibitions and performances, traditional music and dance performances to screenings of outstanding Chinese and Portuguese film productions. Together with the Lusofonia Festival, a series of activities will also be held, including the Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair, outdoor screenings and wine-tasting activities, aiming to further increase the influence of the Chinese and Portuguese cultures of Macao, facilitate the establishment of Macao as the ‘Cultural Exchange Centre between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries’, leverage Macao as the bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and push forward the construction of Macao as an exchange and cooperation hub where Chinese culture prevails and other cultures flourish in harmony.

The programme presentation of the 4th Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries was held today (12 October) at the Taipa Houses, with the presence of the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Cheng Wai Tong; the Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Isabel Celeste Jorge; the Chairman of the Executive Committee of TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., Lorman Lo Song Man; Acting Director, School of Hotel Management, IFTM, Dr. LEI WENG SI; Group Advisor of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Dr. Jorge Neto Valente, among others. The presentation featured an introduction to the programme and a Brazilian Capoeira dance performance presented by a group of dancers led by Eddy Murphy, kicking the Festival off with jubilant vibes.

25th Lusofonia Festival to offer experiences of diverse customs and cultures

This year’s Festival is once again being held concurrently with the Lusofonia Festival for visitors to enjoy the two Portuguese cultural festivals at the same time, enriching their cultural experiences and enhancing the effects of the events. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Lusofonia Festival will highlight one cultural characteristic from Portuguese-speaking countries or regions every year starting from this session. Macanese culture will be the focus this year, where Macanese cuisine and handicrafts will be showcased.

During the Lusofonia Festival that will run for three days, distinctive booths will be set up by the Portuguese communities in Macao formed by Macanese people and people of Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Goa, Daman and Diu, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, and East Timor. They will showcase their music, handicrafts, featured apparel and accessories, gastronomy and tourist information for visitors to experience the long-standing festive traditions and diverse folk cultures of these different regions.

Film festival themed ‘All Rivers Flow to the Sea’ and traditional music and dance performances in the community

With the theme of ‘All Rivers Flow to the Sea’, the China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival highlights the spirit of pioneering, exchange, inclusion, and mutual understanding between China (including Macao) and Portuguese-speaking countries and regions. On 4 November, the opening film In Search of Lost Time directed by Derek Yee Tung Sing will be screened at Galaxy Cinemas. From 5 to 18 November, around 30 outstanding film productions from China and Portuguese-speaking countries will be screened at Cinematheque・Passion. Moreover, the Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries will also bring the community fervent traditional music and dance performances presented by an art group from Shenzhen of China and six local Portuguese art groups, which will showcase the performing arts and cultural appeal of China and Portuguese-speaking countries to the audience in a festive and joyful ambience.

The first Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair to create a diversified aesthetic gala

The Festival this year will host the first Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair at the Carmo Hall, Taipa, which will fun for six consecutive days starting from 28 October and feature over 500 picture books and children’s books in different languages, especially Chinese and Portuguese. During the fair, two family reading sessions will be held per day for participants to learn more about the exquisitely illustrated works of Macao, mainland China and Portuguese-speaking countries. On 29 and 30 October, talks and workshops related to picture books and children’s literature will be held at the Exhibitions Gallery of the Taipa Houses. Interested residents may sign up for the activities at www.icm.gov.mo/eform/event.

In addition to the distinctive booths, dance and music performances and games, the Festival will also present several wine-tasting activities in collaboration with the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, as well as outdoor screenings of family-friendly films, striving to create a theme park for the public to indulge themselves in the cultural appeal of China and Portuguese-speaking countries for a whole day and establish a diversified aesthetic gala unique to Macao. For more information, please visit the website at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP.