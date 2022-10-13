Azerion announces a partnership with Gameloft, adding a large selection of games to its platform

/EIN News/ -- Azerion to distribute and monetize a sizeable collection of Gameloft games over the next two years





Amsterdam - 13 October 2022 - Azerion has announced a partnership with Gameloft Business Solutions, leader in the development and publishing of games. Over 25 of Gameloft’s game titles will be distributed and monetized worldwide through the vast Azerion distribution network, from racing and sports games to match-3 and word puzzles, all developed on HTML5 and playable worldwide by people of all ages.

The games will join Azerion’s current catalog, offering the exclusive Gameloft touch to millions of players around the world throughout Azerion’s distribution network of over 4,800 gaming portals.

With more than 19,000 game titles already within Azerion’s content portfolio, the partnership will enable Azerion to further extend its footprint while offering quality game experiences to players. In the meantime, Azerion’s platform allows advertisers to reach and engage efficiently diversified audiences at scale.

“We are very proud of having a giant of the gaming industry trusting us to distribute and monetize their games. This significant partnership generates another huge momentum for the Azerion platform. With this partnership, publishers will have access to the Gameloft portfolio through the Azerion platform,” said Erol Erturk, Executive Vice President Games and Strategic Partnerships at Azerion.

“At Gameloft, we believe there is a game for everyone, no matter the device. Thanks to this partnership with Azerion, millions of new players can discover our games on new platforms as simple and accessible as a web browser," adds Yann Fourneau, Vice President Global Sales and Distribution.

About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty and drive e-commerce. Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

About Gameloft Business Solutions

With the largest gaming catalogue of hundreds of games, Gameloft Business Solutions provides customized gaming packages and subscription-based offers with carrier-billing solutions in 148 countries around the world. Gameloft provides games for everyone, covering all channels with global distribution partners such as Vodafone, Orange, Movistar, Telenor, Axiata, and Singtel as well as preloaded solutions with global partners such as LG, Samsung, and Huawei. Gameloft Business Solutions' global carrier solutions are designed to perform on smartphones, tablets, feature phones (Native, Java, MRE), TVs and STBS with try & buy, freemium, and subscription monetization models.

All trademarks referenced above are owned by their respective trademark owners.