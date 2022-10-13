Directed Energy Weapons Market to Reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2027, Spurred by Increasing Geographical Conflicts

The directed energy weapons market is driven by the increasing threat of terrorism, escalating geopolitical tensions, and conflicts among neighboring countries.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Directed Energy Weapons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global directed energy weapons market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.63% during 2022-2027.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/directed-energy-weapons-market/requestsample

A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is a ranged munition that emits highly focused energy to generate lasers for the demolition of various adversary personnel, facilities, and equipment. It is divided into weapons technologies, including laser, particle beam, high-power sonic, and high-power microwave (HPM). As compared to traditional weapons, DEW offers advanced capabilities, such as higher precision engagement, speed of light delivery, and other logistical benefits, including the procurement of ammunition. Along with this, DEW prevents collateral damage and provides highly focused energy without solid projects and stealth-like performance with noise-free beams; thus, it is installed in military ships, aircraft, and unmanned vehicles (UMVs).

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global directed energy weapons market is primarily driven by the increasing threat of terrorism, escalating geopolitical tensions, and conflicts among neighboring countries. Furthermore, the growing need for modernized lethal weapons has intensified the uptake of DEW across the military and defense sector to retaliate against ballistic missiles and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) weapons. Additionally, significant expansion in the military and defense sector and rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities to engineer state-of-the-art directed energy weapons in terms of higher accuracy, miniaturization, and lethality are favoring the global DEW market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for low-cost precision weapons, rising security concerns, and the escalating usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones with laser demonstrators in modern warfare are positively stimulating the market growth.

Directed Energy Weapons Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global directed energy weapons market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Applied Companies

• BAE Systems Plc

• L3harris Technologies Inc.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Moog Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Qinetiq Group PLC

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft

• Textron Inc.

• The Boeing Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global directed energy weapons market based on type, application, technology, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Lethal

• Non-Lethal

Breakup by Application:

• Homeland Security

• Defense

Breakup by Technology:

• High Energy Laser:

o Chemical Laser

o Fiber Laser

o Free Electron Laser

o Solid -State Laser

• High Power Microwave

• Particle Beam

Breakup by End Use:

• Ship Based

• Land Vehicles

• Airborne

• Gun Shot

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2474&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Military Robots Market Report

Military Aircraft Avionics Market Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.