EZOPS and ITEC Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Fintech Business Solutions

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address data and process challenges that financial institutions experience when attempting to establish trustworthy and actionable data across databases and business systems, EZOPS has today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Australia based ITEC PLC.



Founded in 2014, EZOPS is a leading provider of AI-enabled data control and workflow automation. ​​The ITEC PLC team has a long-standing reputation and decades of experience in delivering engineering, technology and process solutions through software development, support, and IT consultancy.

Accurate, trustworthy data is the critical starting point of any financial institutions' ability to manage risk and P&L. From compliance and regulatory requirements to systems upgrades and data migration projects, institutional data flows in and out of multiple systems and data stores. EZOPS ARO™ enables financial institutions to confidently address these challenges by automating data quality control processes

EZOPS ARO is an end-to-end user configurable data quality and automation platform that can automate the full lifecycle of data operations from data loading and transformation, data quality validation, reconciliation, and exception remediation.

"We are thrilled to partner with ITEC PLC, an organization that has expertise in helping financial institutions across different verticals and geographies, overcome challenges and roadblocks caused by rigid and antiquated software, internal business policies, vendor dependent technologies, or spreadsheets-based processes," said Dutt Chintalapati, Founder & COO at EZOPS. "We look forward to working with ITEC PLC to extend EZOPS' best-in-class data quality solutions."

"Our clients have been searching for ways to rethink the age-old challenges of streamlining data operations across business groups and simplifying data complexity to manage their trading and risk infrastructure," said Rajan T. Kathirgamalingam, ITEC PLC Founder. "We are looking forward to helping our clients invest in their future by leveraging EZOPS to accelerate their business goals."

For more information, please visit www.ezops.com and www.itecplc.com .

About EZOPS

EZOPS harnesses the power of machine learning and intelligent process automation to revolutionize data control and drive transformative efficiency gains at some of the world's largest financial services institutions. EZOPS offers comprehensive functionality that businesses of large scale and complexity need to manage the five R's of operational data control – reconstruction, reconciliation, research, remediation, and reporting – all powered by Machine Learning and smart workflow management. EZOPS operates globally with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

About ITEC

ITEC PLC team has a long-standing reputation and decades of experience in delivering engineering, technology and process solutions through software development, support, and IT consultancy. ITEC PLC's clients range from banks, hedge funds to software firms and it is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with affiliated operations in Europe and Asia.