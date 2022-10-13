Warrants of series TO10B were subscribed to approximately 34.1 percent and iZafe Group AB receives approximately SEK 3.14 million

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / iZafe Group IZAFE iZafe Group AB (publ.) ("iZafe" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO10B, which were issued during the fourth quarter of 2021. In total, 12,072,688 warrants of series TO10B were exercised, corresponding to approximately 34.1 percent of the total number of outstanding warrants of series TO10B, for subscription of 12,072,688 B-shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.26 per B-share. iZafe will receive approximately SEK 3.14 million before issuing costs through the exercise of the warrants of series TO10B.

Background

The subscription period for exercise of the warrants of series TO10B took place from September 27, 2022, up to and including October 11, 2022. The subscription price per B-share for exercising the warrants of series TO10B was set to SEK 0.26.

In total, 12,072,688 warrants of series TO10B were exercised for subscription of 12,072,688 B-shares, meaning that approximately 34.1 percent of all outstanding warrants of series TO10B were exercised for subscription of B-shares.

Exercised warrants have been replaced with interim shares (IA), pending registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The interim shares are expected to be converted to B-shares within approximately three (3) weeks.

Number of shares, share capital and dilution

Through the exercise of the warrants of series TO10B, the number of shares in iZafe increases by 12,072,688 B-shares, from 70,874,308 shares (consisting of 600,000 A-shares och 70,274,308

B-shares) to a total of 82,946,996 shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 2,414,537.60 from SEK 14,174,861.60 to SEK 16,589,399.20.

For existing shareholders who did not exercise any warrants of series TO10B, the dilution amounts to approximately 14.6 percent of the number of shares and approximately 13.7 percent of the number of votes in the Company.

Advisors

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor and Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the exercise of the warrants of series TO10B.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

This information is information that iZafe Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-10-13 07:20 CEST.

