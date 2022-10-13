Frost & Sullivan Institute Commends Exemplary Companies with Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2022
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is dedicated to utilizing business practices to address key global challenges by 'innovating to zero'. Through its robust research methodology, the Institute has identified Companies that are moving the world in the right direction and recognized them with this year's Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards.
"We have identified companies that have demonstrated success in merging business acumen with a moral imperative. We at the Institute believe that the award will not only highlight the best-in-class but also inspire others to become a part of the solution to some of the challenges facing the planet today," said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.
Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on how these companies are committed improving the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.
Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. Join us as we recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.
Recipients:
ResMed
RingCentral, Inc.
Roku, Inc.
Ryerson Holding Corporation
Salesforce
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.
Science Applications International Corp.
Seagen Inc.
SECURE Energy Services Inc.
ServiceNow
Shopify Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
SM Energy Company
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
Snap Inc.
South Jersey Industries Inc.
Southwestern Energy Company
Splunk Inc.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
SSR Mining Inc.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.
Sunrun Inc.
Syneos Health
Synopsys, Inc.
Take-Two Interactive Software,Inc.
TD SYNNEX
Teladoc Health
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Tenneco Inc.
Teradyne, Inc.
Tesla, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,
T-Mobile
The Toro Company
Tourmaline Oil Corp.
TPI Composites, Inc.
Trex Company
TTEC Holdings, Inc.
Twilio
Twitter, Inc.
Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Uber Technologies, Inc.
UFP Industries
UltraClean Holdings, Inc.
Veeva Systems Inc.
Vermilion Energy Inc.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Viatris Inc.
Viavi Solutions Inc.
Vistra
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
Wabtec Corporation
Westlake Chemical Partners
Workday, Inc.
WSP Global Inc.
Zendesk, Inc.
Zoetis Inc.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
Zynga Inc.
About Frost & Sullivan Institute
The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
