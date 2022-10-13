wine2wine Business Forum has it all: from networking opportunities to a podcast marathon to a book corner and more

For its 9th edition, the wine2wine Business Forum returns to PalaExpo in Verona on November 7 and 8. In addition to more than 50 sessions led by top flight international speakers, the Forum will offer several other events designed to highlight all facets of wine communication. Participants will enjoy several networking opportunities, two sensory sessions, a book corner and a podcast marathon. Tickets are now available on the event website.

VERONA, Italy, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Europe's wine business forum par excellence, wine2wine Business Forum comes back on 7-8th November, offering more than 50 sessions in a two-day event. After two years of hybrid and digital editions, the 9th edition of the Forum is back, in person, offering more than just lecture sessions. Exploring the focus of wine communication, the Forum will offer several opportunities for speakers and guests to show the current face of wine communication. These include several networking opportunities, two interactive workshops, a book corner and a two-day podcast marathon.

Networking opportunities

Staying true to its message of "Sharing Business Ideas" and following what we call Networking 3.0, the 9th edition of the Forum is specifically designed to promote networking between wine producers and a wide range of professionals and experts from the entire global wine sector. The Forum brings together all members of the wine industry: two days packed with export and import managers, winery owners, wine producers, digital marketing managers, consultants, influencers and many more. Thanks to the venue and aperitifs organized jointly with Eataly, wine2wine Business Forum offers unique opportunities to meet industry professionals and build professional relationships and networks based on shared goals, ethics and trust. After two years of concentration on e-commerce and on-line streaming services, wine2wine challenges both speakers and listeners to rediscover face-to-face communication, encouraging them to listen to each other's voices live and build professional bridges without a screen getting in the way.

Sensory workshops

In between the traditional sessions, two sensory workshops will enrich the forum's program, including a blind tasting and a more traditional panel discussion. The session "The Blind Guy's Guide to Blind Tasting," led by Dr. Hoby Wedler, will include a blind tasting where the audience will explore sensory literacy and understand how we perceive and absorb information around us without one of our primary senses, sight. Audience members will be blindfolded and asked to create their own aromatic vocabulary using specific aroma samples prepared by Dr. Wedler and his team. A second tasting will take place during the forum, in collaboration with Wine&Spirits Magazine. Joshua Greene, editor of Wine & Spirits Magazine, and Stephanie Johnson, Italian editor of the magazine, will lead the session along with three of the most respected sommeliers in the United States. During a blind tasting, participants will be asked to comment on and evaluate some wines previously analyzed by the magazine's jury.

Book corner

In its mission to determine the evolution of traditional wine communication, the wine2wine Business Forum promotes the presence of a book corner as well as two sessions looking at wine guides and wine journalism. In a dedicated area of the Palaexpo, the Forum will host several authors who will present their latest books on wine-related topics. During coffee breaks between sessions, the public will be able to attend presentations and interact with various authors in the industry. Among them are Alice Feiring, who will present her books To Fall in Love Drink This and Natural Wine for the People, Alessandro Torcoli, who will talk about his latest book Vinology, and Peter Yeung, who will present his handbook Luxury Wine Marketing: The Art and Science of Luxury Wine Branding. Judges of 5StarWines and Wine Without Wall such as Robert Joseph, Gabriele Gorelli MW, Andrea Lonardi, Pietro Russo, Gurvinder Bhatia IWE and Hoby Wedler will also be in attendance to present 5StarWines - the Book 2023.

Podcast Marathon

Another event at the 9th edition of the Forum is a special podcast marathon. Podcasts have become a powerful means of mass communication in recent years, and several wine industry professionals have decided to try out this new tool. For this reason, podcast hosts Steve Raye, Polly Hammond, Chris Scott and Cynthia Chaplin will lead a podcast marathon throughout the event, sponsored by WineAround. In a special podcast booth, several podcasters will talk about this powerful communication tool in a series of twenty-minute sessions over the two days. The recorded sessions will be published in the following months on Italian Wine Podcast, one of wine2wine Business Forum's media partners.

Tickets for wine2wine Business Forum are now available on the event's website. The full program is also available for consultation: https://wine2wine.net/?lang=en.

About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2022 will take place on November 7th and 8th at the Palaexpo in Veronafiere, Verona. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing wine2wine@justdothework.it.

