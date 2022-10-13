Online Influencer Mike Graham is on track to become the future of podcasting.

Mike Graham is proving to bring the ultimate podcast to listen to in 2022 through his "Fried Vs. Tapped" series, featuring millennial and LGBTQ+ friendly content that's out to redefine the podcasting landscape.

After taking social media by storm, online influencer Mike Graham is well on his way to becoming the future of podcasting by bringing engaging and entertaining content through "Fried Vs. Tapped."

'Fried vs. Tapped' series is a new talk show that features original and exciting content, with people all over social media calling it "the good stuff."

Mike Graham of Nashua, NH, has been gaining a lot of attention on the largest social media platform, Instagram. For Mike Graham, becoming an online influencer was something he had never thought about.

"I honestly just love making people laugh, and being able to express that on Instagram is amazing.," according to Mike Graham.

Tucked away in a historic mill building turned luxury suite in downtown Nashua NH, sits a large corner unit that Mike and his boyfriend Devyn lease together. With heated underground garages, unique key fobs for building access, and facial recognition cameras covering every square inch, visitors would think they're trying to get into the Pentagon.

Inside the building are a movie theater, a green room for golfers, a library, a good-sized gym, and a billiards room. Walking into Mike Graham's suite, it was large, open, with big, tall windows. There had to be at least sixteen of them together. Plants sat perfectly on a built-in ledge at each window as the sun effortlessly shined in on them.

A few of the military certificates are framed on the wall, something Mike himself takes great pride in.

According to Mike Graham, he was in the US Army for eight years honorably and contracted for federal agencies such as the Federal Protective Service, the US Air Force, and the US Space Force. In his humble home, there is also a letter from a former president framed on his wall thanking Mr. Graham for his dedication and sacrifice to the country.

Mike spoke more about the love and commitment he had for his followers and producing quality content for them than he did with his what appears to be some incredible accomplishments due to his service to the country.

Mike Graham spends his days producing new content for his thousands of followers on Instagram, while his boyfriend works a part-time job at a local greenhouse owned by one of their friends.

Mike says he enjoys the production and editing side of content creation and sometimes even prefers it.

"Putting the video together and being able to watch the final product is so enjoyable for me. I am literally in the middle of putting together a podcast called "Fried vs. Tapped" and just set it up, networking, and marketing. It's all purely amazing. I learn something new every day from this entire process and build my product and brand stronger from that."

'Fried Vs. Tapped' is currently in production and is slated to be released by the end of this year. To check out more information on the series, visit Mike Grahams Instagram page @the_mikegraham, https://www.instagram.com/the_mikegraham/.

