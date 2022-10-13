Leading Luxury Fashion Metaverse Group, ALTAVA, Announces Three New Features & Two Tier 1 Listings, Further Strengthening its TAVA Token

Singapore, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaverse fashion brand, ALTAVA Group has announced its successful listing on two tier 1 exchanges, Huobi Global and Bithumb. The listing positions the TAVA token at $1 billion USD in diluted market cap according to the top two listing trackers; Coinmarketcap and Coin Gecko.

Despite the current bear market, the TAVA token and its Second Skin NFT continue to perform relatively well, while the Second Skin NFT sees its current floor price on Open Seas at double that of its initial floor price. In a bid to further strengthen the value of its TAVA token, ALTAVA plans to launch 3 key features: ALTAVA Market, ALTAVA C2E, and ALTAVA DeFi.

ALTAVA C2E: The user-generated content platform allows users to create their own fashion items which can then be minted into an NFT. Users can then sell/trade their user-generated NFT to earn TAVA tokens. They can also use these items inside ALTAVA WOY (World Of You), ALTAVA's metaverse application currently available on App Store and Play Store.

ALTAVA Market: ALTAVA works with several leading brands including BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club), Renault, Vogue, and Balmain to assist in creating exclusive NFT collections. The ALTAVA-owned NFT Marketplace is designed to enable the aggregation of these NFTs in a single place. It'll also empower users that utilize ALTAVA C2E to sell/trade their NFTs.

ALTAVA DeFi: The ALTAVA DeFi platform will allow holders to stake their TAVA tokens in order to further earn rewards from projects with leading fashion brands managed by ALTAVA or partner projects. Partnerships may include The Sandbox and Animoca Brands.

On a mission to facilitate the inclusion of luxury brands into the metaverse, ALTAVA is one of South Korea's fastest-growing fashion companies, with ambitions to dominate the Asian and, eventually, global markets. The group recently joined the ranks of some of Asia's most successful startups, solidifying its position as one of the region's leading innovators in the Metaverse and NFT space, which they envisioned when ALTAVA began operations globally



"We are thankful that the institutional investors, as well as retail investors, continue to have faith in our vision of helping brands to connect and explore the opportunity between the IRL and the Web3. Our recent pop-up shop for our Bored Ape Golf Club NFT collection with Hyundai Department Store as well as our upcoming collaboration with The Sandbox and Animoca Brand should further showcase what we'd been preaching." said Andrew (Andy) Ku, CEO/Co-Founder of ALTAVA.

About ALTAVA Group

ALTAVA Group is a Singapore-based company with offices in Seoul, Tokyo, London, and Paris. ALTAVA is the luxury fashion metaverse that enables users to discover, interact, and express themselves through a hi-fidelity avatar. The Company operates WOY (World of You), a metaverse that provides Omni-platform experiential solutions which seamlessly connect consumers to the real-world and virtual world for high-end luxury brands and discerning partners.

