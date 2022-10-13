Oiziz Invites Artists To Exhibit Textile Creations

Oiziz, a platform to highlight creativity, is expanding to allow artists to sell their works as original prints on textiles.

Oiziz is an online platform that enables emerging artists to upload their creations and have them printed on fabric, home textiles, and garments. The team at Oiziz establishes a supportive relationship with the artists so they can easily make a profitable sale. They then optimize the selling process of these products worldwide while ensuring a substantial commission for the talented artists.

For nearly two decades, Oiziz has offered a wide variety of apparel and textiles for the house to customers all over the globe. They ensure providing the most favorable price possible. However, the offer may vary depending on the fabrics and production methods used in the clothing, but their principle remains the same, the more one purchases, the more one saves.

Oiziz is a brand full of imagination, working with the desire to develop innovative things and meet demand. They are constantly introducing additional items.

The assortment features over 20 distinct types of material, including polyester, cotton, and recycled material, all of which are of the highest possible quality. In addition, there is a selection of home textiles as well as clothing lines that can be made to order. Every independent artist will receive a commission rate of 15%.

Oiziz's CEO doesn't want any artist to pass up this opportunity, as he says, "We have to do textile business for about 20 years, we always care about our products and our customers. In this platform, we also care about the artists, join us and get ready for your designs to appear on fabrics worldwide. Get started immediately, and get ready to see your designs on fabrics worldwide."

Despite being a young firm, they seek to build an accessible and inclusive platform by encouraging original pieces and are enthusiastic to see unique artwork from painters, illustrators, photographers, pattern designers, etc. Anyone interested can sign up with Oiziz for free.

In the future, Oiziz plans to design more clothing items, such as shirts, miniskirts, and more, to broaden public awareness of textiles for the house and apparel with distinctive designs. Additionally, they envision working with more independent artists.

About Oiziz Limited HK

Artists typically invest a significant amount of time, money, and effort into turning their ideas into tangible goods. As a result, Oiziz was created as a framework for artists and clients with demand-driven needs. Oiziz Limited HK was founded to provide everyone with additional options that complement their style. Oiziz's founders first entered the textiles industry in 2002, later expanding to offer bedding, home furnishings, and fabric before venturing into the clothing industry. The company imprints these lovely, distinctive patterns on gowns, hooded blankets, pajamas, and other items. It's exciting and fulfilling to watch these items that resemble works of art take shape.

