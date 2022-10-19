Christian American Movement asks states to make Christianity the official religion to undo Everson v. Board of Education
Christian American Movement believes that America is ready for official state churches like Iceland, Denmark, and the UKWASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Christian American Movement kicked off its campaign to end separation of church and state in the United States of America. They have released a roadmap for how to accomplish this, which shows how it can be implemented, and how it can be sustained and defended. The plan allows for Americans to get back a right they had for more than half of the nation’s history.
Being able to combine church and state at the state level was a long held right for states and the voters in them until 1947. (The federal government was prohibited from doing so by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.) Many states did give government support to religion in their official capacity. The Supreme Court took that away with Everson v. Board of Education from the states and the voters in those states.
The Christian American Movement is seeking to have state and local governments declare Christianity as their official religion. Most of Everson v. Board of Education has been overturned or is moot. The case was about stopping government funding for religious schools and the Supreme Court now holds that school voucher programs must include religious schools. Women have just lost the right to choose the fate of their pregnancies. All Americans have lost the right to choose their official religion since 1947.
If these declarations of Christianity as the official religion are challenged in court, the blueprint calls on all governments to file an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court and demand a ruling in their favor on the shadow docket. The current Supreme Court overturns precedent and issues orders using the shadow docket without even hearing cases.
In the event that state and local governments and the Supreme Court have not delivered by Election Day, the Christian American Movement encourages all voters to not vote for Republican candidates, and protest vote for Democrats. The goal is to force the Republican Party and their judges to deliver for Christians or risk losing power and having the Democrats jurisdiction strip or pack the Supreme Court. The Christian American Movement roadmap is designed to make the politicians and judges blink first before the American people. The Christian American Movement encourages all citizens to petition their governments to have them put this strategy in effect and to spread it on social media.
The blueprint ensures that having official religions in the United States will not infringe on anyone’s ability to practice their own religion or lack of it. In fact, several economically and socially liberal countries such as Iceland and Denmark have Christianity as their official religion. The United Kingdom does as well. The Christian American Movement worked hard to make sure that their plan would mitigate the concerns that people may have, since it shows how prosperous and free countries have successfully implemented official religions. The Christian American Movement's plan is designed to merge theocracy and democracy and follow models similar to countries similar to the United States that have official religions, and to America before 1947.
