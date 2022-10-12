Ministers’ statement on deaths of people experiencing homelessness

CANADA, October 12 - Murray Rankin, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, and Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, have released the following statement in response to the BC Coroners Service’s report on the deaths of individuals experiencing homelessness in B.C. from 2012-21:

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to all of the families and friends of loved ones who have lost their lives while experiencing homelessness. The people who died were our neighbours, friends and family members, and our thoughts are with everyone grieving their loss.

“Many of the people who died were men in the prime of their lives. At least 195 people experiencing homelessness died because of the poisoned illicit drug supply in 2021. Each death is a tragedy.

“The data is a stark reminder of the devastating impacts of the toxic drug crisis on people in B.C., compounded by the daily risks and health challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness. We are working on all fronts to turn the tide on this crisis, including expanding treatment services and harm reduction measures like drug checking and prescribed safer supply, including for people experiencing homelessness.

“We know that many people experiencing homelessness are dealing with both physical and mental health challenges that are difficult to resolve and treat without housing. That’s why we continue to open new supportive housing and now, new complex care housing spaces for people who need an even higher level of support, for overlapping mental health and substance use challenges, trauma and/or acquired brain injuries.

“Since 2017, more than 4,700 people experiencing or at risk of homelessness have moved into new supportive housing. Another 2,300 homes with supports are underway.

“We are determined to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place. We are increasing supports to do just that, including new, expanded supports for youth aging out of care, and rent supplements coupled with health, housing and social supports.

“We thank the coroner for this new data that will help inform our ongoing work to confront the toxic drug and housing crises from every angle. We would also like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the front-line workers who are doing all they can each day to help people who are homeless to get the supports they need. We will continue to accelerate housing construction and expand the services and supports people need to save lives and help everyone find a safe and secure place to call home.”