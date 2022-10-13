Alisa Turner Health to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grandma’s brownies. Do you smell them? You can taste them too, can’t you. She made them to celebrate and reward that great test score. Then there were the times eating at a drive-through when we had a bad day at school. These are good memories, attached to food. Our tendency to eat emotionally can often be traced back to some of those beloved childhood patterns. The negative side to those cherished times is that they conditioned us to use similar methods as adults to cope with stress or to celebrate. Over time, we began to strongly associate foods with feelings, and we lost sight of the primary role of food, which is to fuel our bodies.

Our toxic culture, insisting we do more, work harder, and feel less, combined with an over-abundance of highly palatable, ultra-processed foods, is the perfect brewing pot for this distorted relationship to food. We become bundles of stress, driven by emotions, and incapable of understanding or responding to important signals from our bodies. Cravings for comfort and cravings for these foods become inseparable, and food begins to control us.

Eventually these behaviors catch up with us, and our health starts to deteriorate. With higher than ever rates of chronic health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mental health disorders, it’s time to take our power back by prioritizing health.

Alisa Turner is a highly sought-after Integrative Nutrition Coach and founder and owner of Alisa Turner Health.

Alisa notes, “My work is focused on helping people heal their relationship with food. Most clients who seek me out have intense and distorted emotional relationships to food, and they feel powerless over their food choices. Many are on a drug/alcohol addiction or eating disorder recovery journey. Some are nighttime emotional eaters, and others are trying to break an unhealthy familial relationship to food that has been passed down generationally.

“My clients have learned to starve or eat their emotions, and they usually have a lot of shame for feeling out of control. They don’t see a different way, or they’d be making different decisions, so I help them diffuse the negative energy around food. We look at why they have the relationship they do with food and with themselves, and then I help them evolve that relationship into something that better serves them.”

Alisa’s work is rooted in an understanding that physical and emotional health is everything. Her role is not to tell you what to do, but to help you tap into your body’s intuitive healing ability by challenging you with some strategic incremental improvements and by being a voice of encouragement and validation. She offers tools to combat your critical, self-defeating thoughts and to restore you to balance in mind, body, and spirit. When we have inner peace, it’s much easier to make healthy food choices.

Alisa decided to pursue a career as a health coach from her own personal journey with eating disorders, addiction, and ending a toxic career. As a highly driven woman, she worked long hours and neglected her health until she hit rock bottom. Her divorce and decision to quit her corporate sales job, although very difficult, led to a positive health outcome she didn’t expect, and that’s when it really clicked that health was about much more than food.

Today, she is helping hundreds of clients heal old patterns in order to achieve their health goals and love life again by connecting the dots to figure out what negatively affects their health. Her evidence-based, strategic tracking system gives her a bird’s eye view of the biggest culprits, and it enables her to customize a plan to precisely tackle health concerns.

“We live in a broken system, so it is absolutely critical we become advocates for our own health,” notes Alisa. “Most of us are overworked, overcommitted, and juggling many things at once, so we put our nutrition on the back burner. My step-by-step coaching helps you clarify your visions and helps you reach your personal health goals on your own terms, because no one diet or lifestyle works for everyone.”

Alisa emphasizes, “Experience is different than textbook knowledge. I wouldn’t know specifically how to help others with emotional eating if I had not hit a few rock bottoms with my own health. There is purpose in our pain. We grow, we learn, and we find meaning. When you decide your health is a priority, I can support you in your journey to living your best life.”

