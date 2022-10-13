Partnership with Prince George’s County Police Leads to Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the 4900 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 9:09 am, the suspects approached an employee at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded money from the register. The employee complied. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022 44-year-old Keenan Boatwright, Jr., of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department for their assistance with this case.

The remaining suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.