BLOCK, INC. (NYSE: SQ) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ)

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Block, Inc. (“Block” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SQ) between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Block, formerly known as Square Inc., is a technology company that creates financial service tools. Its segments include Square, which offers financial tools for sellers, and Cash App, which provides financial tools for individuals.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information; and (2) a former employee was able to download certain reports of the Company’s subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity.

On April 4, 2022, Block announced that a former employee had improperly downloaded certain reports of the Company’s subsidiary, Cash App Investing, on December 10, 2021. The information in the reports included full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity. As many as 8.2 million Cash App Investing customers were affected. On this news, Block’s stock fell $9.27, or over 6%, to close at $135.92 per share on April 5, 2022.

