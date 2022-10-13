Luz Chacon Wellness to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we are feeling anxious, angry, upset, or bored many of us turn to junk food to make us feel better. If our relationship is on the rocks we reach for a glazed donut, when we are fed up with work we scarf down French fries, if we are feeling overwhelmed, we may devour an entire bag of family-size chips. That’s because emotional eating can be a way of coping with stress and upsetting feelings. Unfortunately, these foods contain high levels of salt, sugar, refined carbs, and processed oils that are not only as addictive as drugs and alcohol but can lead to diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, obesity, and gut issues. If you find yourself turning to food for comfort on a regular basis, it’s time to seek a top certified professional who can help you make sustainable changes and empower you to integrate long-term healthy habits and live life to the fullest.

Luz Chacon is a highly sought-after Wellness Coach and EFT/Tapping Practitioner.

“I'm committed to coaching women on how to reclaim their health and free themselves from self-sabotaging behaviors and emotional eating. I will support you on your health journey if you’re struggling with cravings so you can heal your relationship with food and with yourself, emotionally, physically, and spiritually.”

After becoming a Certified Health Coach through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in 2013, Luz recognized that most of her clients who were struggling to stick to healthy eating were doing so because they had an ingrained pattern of escaping from their emotions with food.

With Luz’s practical, holistic approach she helps us create a new mindset around food so we can step into a lifestyle enriched with self-care, self-love, and tools to better manage stress and emotions. One of the most effective tools she uses to help us on our healing journey is Emotional Freedom Techniques, which involves tapping on the end points of “energy meridians”. While it may sound or look strange, EFT/Tapping is a scientifically-proven modality that lowers stress hormones and has been shown to help with cravings, weight loss, phobias, anxiety, emotional distress, pain, and more. Luz wholeheartedly incorporates Tapping into her work with amazing results.

“Most people who are challenged by emotional eating were never given the tools to manage their feelings so instead they developed a pattern of escaping them by eating or soothing themselves with comfort foods. I became an EFT practitioner because I recognized this to be one of the primary barriers for so many people when it comes to weight loss or sticking to healthy eating habits. Tapping not only helps manage stress and emotions but also increases self-acceptance.”

Another part of her work entails offering workplace wellness services. She offers workshops and programs to help employees and companies prioritize self-care and well-being in order to reduce stress and burnout. The pandemic has significantly increased stress among employees in many sectors resulting in high turnover rates.

“Through coaching my clients and employees, I’ve seen a sharp increase in stress and people trying to cope with it through emotional eating. It’s been estimated that 49% of people have gained weight since the pandemic with 29 lbs. gained on average. I’m committed to helping people stress less so they can achieve optimal health and happiness.”

Luz reminds us that a health coach doesn’t tell you what to do; they guide you in the right direction and support you to get there. She is our cheerleader, our partner, and biggest advocate.

Close Up Radio will feature Luz Chacon in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, October 17th at 4 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.luzchacon.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno