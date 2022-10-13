Europe Aircraft Engines Market to Generate 8.0% Of CAGR During 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft engines market garnered $79.10 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $158.46 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global aircraft engines market based on engine type, component, end use, platform, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on platform, the fixed wing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global aircraft engines market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes rotary wing segment.

Leading market players of the global aircraft engines market analyzed in the research include General Electric, Rolls Royce, Safaran, Honeywell International Inc, Textron, MTU Aero Engines, Raytheon Technologies, IHI Corporation, MHI, and Lycoming Engines. This report gives an in-depth profile of these key players of the market. These players have adopted product development and product launch as their key development strategies in the aircraft engine industry. Moreover, collaborations and acquisitions are expected to enable leading players to enhance their product portfolios and expand into different regions.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

