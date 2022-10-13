Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 267,920 in the last 365 days.

El Paso CBP Officers Seize an Estimated $1.4 Million Worth of Cocaine

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas Cargo Facility intercepted 128 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

Bridge of the Americas cocaine load.

“This is a large amount of cocaine that is not making it to its intended destination because of the vigilance of the CBP workforce,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio.

The seizure occurred on Oct. 6, at the Bridge of the Americas cargo facility when a male Mexican national truck driver arrived from Mexico in a tractor trailer and was referred for a secondary inspection of the commercial vehicle.

CBP officers conducted a non-intrusive (x-ray) inspection where they identified anomalies located within the conveyance and search by a CBP canine resulted in a positive alert. Further examination led CBP officers to the discovery of 52 bundles with a combined weight of 128 pounds of cocaine.

The narcotics and tractor trailer were seized by CBP. No arrests were immediately made. The case remains under investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

El Paso CBP Officers Seize an Estimated $1.4 Million Worth of Cocaine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.