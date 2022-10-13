El Paso CBP Officers Seize an Estimated $1.4 Million Worth of Cocaine

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas Cargo Facility intercepted 128 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

Bridge of the Americas cocaine load.

“This is a large amount of cocaine that is not making it to its intended destination because of the vigilance of the CBP workforce,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio.

The seizure occurred on Oct. 6, at the Bridge of the Americas cargo facility when a male Mexican national truck driver arrived from Mexico in a tractor trailer and was referred for a secondary inspection of the commercial vehicle.

CBP officers conducted a non-intrusive (x-ray) inspection where they identified anomalies located within the conveyance and search by a CBP canine resulted in a positive alert. Further examination led CBP officers to the discovery of 52 bundles with a combined weight of 128 pounds of cocaine.

The narcotics and tractor trailer were seized by CBP. No arrests were immediately made. The case remains under investigation.