CBP Officers Seize $402K in Liquid Methamphetamine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at Eagle Pass Port of Entry recently encountered Halloween decorations that were not what they seemed; pumpkins filled with $402,196 in liquid methamphetamine.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” said (Acting) Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “They utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process.”

CBP officers discover nearly 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine within condoms inside pumpkins in a passenger vehicle at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, CBP officers assigned to Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection.  After conducting a thorough secondary examination, officers seized a total of nearly 44 pounds (19.84 kg) of alleged liquid methamphetamine concealed within 136 condoms inside four pumpkins within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, vehicle and turned the driver and passenger over to the custody of Maverick County Sheriff’s Office deputies for further investigation.

